EMILY PRESCOTT: Singer Sam Smith’s new ‘pronoun police’ leave video crew lost for words

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Pop star Sam Smith insists they be called “she” rather than “him” in a pursuit of diversity and inclusion. But Sam’s efforts to make sure the staff get the message have lost them for words and fear of their jobs.

The crew working on Sam’s latest music video are terrified of saying the wrong thing after the pop star hired a queer diversity supervisor to monitor their use of pronouns. The singer, 30, also provided cast and crew with an on-set manifesto of queer diversity and an information sheet prior to filming for the project, called Pearl, in the Hackney Empire, east London.

An email told the crew, “We’re working with LGBTQREW+ to provide a safe, gay-friendly set.”

Pop star Sam Smith insists they be called ‘she’ instead of ‘him’ in a drive for diversity and inclusion

Sam, 30, who enjoyed No. 1 hits including Money On My Mind and Stay With Me, announced a change in Instagram pronouns from “he” to “she” three years ago.

It continued: “Please take the time to read the attached manifesto and don’t hesitate to ask any concerns or questions you may have to our dedicated Queer Diversity Supervisor, details of whom can be found on the call form.”

Sources close to the crew said some felt they were being monitored too far.

One told The Mail on Sunday: ‘Some of us are afraid of saying the wrong thing now. While we don’t want people to feel uncomfortable, human errors and misunderstandings can happen.

What if someone misunderstands someone’s pronoun? Supposedly they get a reprimand by the supervisor and could lose their job. I feel like Sam has gone too far.” The move comes after the crew from Sam’s previous music video were asked to reveal their favorite pronoun to each other before going to work.

Sam, 30, who enjoyed No. 1 hits including Money On My Mind and Stay With Me, announced a change in Instagram pronouns from “he” to “she” three years ago.

The star wrote: ‘After a lifetime of being at war with my gender, I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out. I understand there will be many mistakes and wrong genders, but all I ask is that you please try.’

LGBTQREW+ refers to those who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer/questioning, asexual, and many other terms such as non-binary and pansexual.