EMILY PRESCOTT: Sadie Frost is finally a country girl after snapping up £925k cottage in Wiltshire

She’s been craving a country life since the lockdown, when she rented a country house near best friend Kate Moss so her and her family could escape London.

Now it looks like Sadie Frost has finally found her rural idyll by buying a skewed two bedroom house downstairs with breathtaking views over the Wiltshire countryside.

And Sadie, 57, who broke up with longtime partner Darren Strowger last year and sold her Primrose Hill Mansion for £8million, has wasted no time playing hostess.

She recently gathered her clan for her mother’s birthday, with model daughter Iris and musician son Rafferty coming in.

In fact, Raff – Sadie’s son with former husband Judie Law – felt right at home and mingled with the locals at a nearby pub.

Tom Cruise has confirmed his love for Britain by moving into a house on the exclusive Wentworth Estate in Surrey, I can reveal.

The 60-year-old Top Gun actor joins a list of stars who have lived in the millionaires’ playground, including Elton John.

Tom is familiar with the area because the property he rented is close to Longcross Studios, where the latest Mission: Impossible movie was shot.