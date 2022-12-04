EMILY PRESCOTT: Rose Hambury’s ‘erotic, exotic and eccentric’ teenage years

<!–

She always looks groomed when she’s seen at royal events with her friends and former neighbours, the Prince and Princess of Wales, but it seems Rose Hanbury has a wild side.

The Marchioness of Cholmondeley certainly doesn’t seem averse to a touch of hedonism in socialite Violet Naylor-Leyland’s new book, Rare Birds True Style, which sees Rose and her sister Marina take some ‘moody’ shots at their grand childhood mansion, Wembury House in Devon.

The book details the “erotic, exotic, and eccentric” parties there, describes rooms decorated with garter belts that double as drapery curtains, and it has a bizarre photo of a stuffed sea turtle in the downstairs toilet.

Rose recalls how her parents converted the big house for parties during her teenage years: ‘Mama turned the basement into a nightclub for us, painted the whole space herself and hung Moroccan lanterns and suzanis on the walls. It felt a bit like an opium den.’ At a food-themed party at the house, Rose – whose grandmother was a bridesmaid at the late Queen’s 1947 wedding to the Duke of Edinburgh – opted for a ‘Catch of the Day’ outfit with fishnet and an octopus on her head .

Violet Naylor-Leyland in her latex scuba diving Bindy dress, custom made by ecodesign innovators Vin + Omi. bindy

Another game, themed “dangerous,” featured a game involving a toilet roll doused in gasoline and set on fire and used as a hockey ball.

This was banned after someone’s hair caught on fire.

Violet, who explores the homes of other socialites like Lady Martha Sitwell and jewelry designer Sabine Getty in the book, has had her own risqué moments. She showed up to a Christmas party at Hatchards, London’s oldest bookshop, wearing a latex “scuba diving” dress that she tells me was designed by her friends’ Vin + Omi brand. The company previously made clothing with nettles from King Charles’ garden.