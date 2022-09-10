EMILY PRESCOTT: Prince Harry’s old flame Cressida Bonas is blooming

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

As she prepares to welcome her first child, Prince Harry’s longtime flame, Cressida Bonas, showed last week how to do pregnancy in style while shopping in West London.

Cressida, 33, wore relaxed denim dungarees and a white T-shirt, completing her outfit with a straw tote bag and her dachshund, Budgie Bear, trotting beside her.

Friends of Cressida and her property developer husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley, son of the Marchioness of Milford Haven, confirmed their happy news over the summer.

The couple married in Cowdray Park, West Sussex in June 2020.

As she prepares to welcome her first child, Prince Harry’s longtime flame, Cressida Bonas, showed last week how to do pregnancy in style while shopping in West London.

Cressida, 33, wore relaxed denim dungarees and a white T-shirt and completed her outfit with a straw tote bag and her dachshund, Budgie Bear, trotting beside her

When Hollywood star Michelle Pfeiffer and filmmaker husband David E. Kelley went on Sean Conlon’s first date in 2018 with aristocrat Imogen Hervey-Bathurst, they also played Cupid.

So when US-based real estate investor Sean, 53, and Imogen, 36, tied the knot last week in front of 350 guests, Kelley was obviously one of the best men. The celebrations, left, at Imogen’s ancestral home, Eastnor Castle in Herefordshire, ended with a spectacular fireworks display.

All donations have been donated to Sean’s wildlife foundation and with billionaire couple Hans and Julia Rausing also among the guests, I’m sure it got a big boost.

When Hollywood star Michelle Pfeiffer and filmmaker husband David E. Kelley went on Sean Conlon’s first date in 2018 with aristocrat Imogen Hervey-Bathurst, they also played Cupid.