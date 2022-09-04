EMILY PRESCOTT: Posh and Becks seek to re-wild their Great Tew estate

<!–

David and Victoria Beckham have previously been accused of ‘trying to bring suburbia to the countryside’ as they develop their Cotswolds stronghold with tennis courts, a tree house and a massive kidney-shaped lake.

But in any case, the fashion-conscious couple is also following the trend of rewilding. Documents submitted by the couple show they plan to plant a wildflower meadow on their £6million farm on the Great Tew estate.

It is part of a landscape plan alongside bat and swift enclosures, new trees and native hedges. Already an avid beekeeper, David is producing his own honey after installing a beehive during the lockdown.

David and Victoria Beckham, pictured, are naturalizing part of their Cotswolds Great Tew estate

The couple has applied for a building permit from the municipality for their vision

Crush of the week… Jesse Grylls

Jesse Grylls follows in the footsteps of his adventurer, Father Bear. But while the 19-year-old enjoys exploring the world, he combines his travels with developing a career as an artist.

Since leaving Eton, Jesse has been creating graffiti-inspired work in an old granary near his childhood home and he tells me his parents are “super supportive.”

“When you’re trying to be an artist, you’re almost prepared for everyone to say, ‘When are you going to get a real job?’ but everyone was so great,” he says.

And he has high hopes to become my Crush Of The Week. “Maybe it will give me a date,” he jokes.

Edward’s offer to stay in Vogue

Fashion insiders were surprised that the Duchess of Sussex placed her truth bombs in the little-known American magazine The Cut instead of Vogue, which is edited by her friend Edward Enninful.

Sources tell me Meghan is using this week’s UK trip to socialize with Enninful and may even attend the launch of his autobiography at the posh Claridge’s hotel tonight.

Meanwhile, Enninful would save some of his juiciest life revelations with publishing giant Condé Nast for the second volume of his memoir.

“Wait for book two,” my source says.