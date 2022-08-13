EMILY PRESCOTT: Pop Star Suki Waterhouse Hopes For A Chain Reaction With Her Bold Metallic Top

<!–

Model Suki Waterhouse seems to be living the dream. First, there’s the movie star’s boyfriend Robert Pattinson. Add to that her fashion brand and her thriving film career (she stars in Daliland, due out later this year) and things seem to be on the rise.

Now Suki is branching out to a new area. Her debut album I Can’t Let Go was released in May and she is now touring, including this Friday performance in Austin, Texas.

She has already gained famous fans. Georgia May Jagger, daughter of rocker Mick, sings her praises on Instagram, and Suki has signed to American cult label Sub Pop, which supported indie legends Nirvana in the 1990s.

Model Suki Waterhouse, pictured here in Austin, Texas, head of her debut album launch

The model’s fashion brand is also thriving, while a Hollywood movie is also launching this year

Dressed in chainmail and a glittery two-piece, Suki – more famous for her runway appearances below – stepped across the stage in a pair of £850 Prada loafers.

Despite her grin, her lyrics are a bit melancholic. “People screw up more than anyone else and we shouldn’t be afraid to want less,” she laments.

Is Suki’s shame about wealth getting too much for her?

The former prep school that counted Boris Johnson and actor Damian Lewis among its former students could be converted into a housing complex if the new owner has his way.

Developer Nick Lebetkin expects a row with the council in East Sussex over the historic building, but says he has a plan to preserve the memory of Ashdown House’s most famous pupil. ‘We call the development the Boris Johnson Estate’, he laughs.

The Marquess of Bristol’s hunt for an heir is finally over. I can tell that Frederick Hervey and wife Meredith have just welcomed a newborn son.

Baby Frederick William becomes the Earl of Jermyn until he inherits his father’s title.

The arrival will calm tensions between the family, whose noble line dates back to the 17th century.

They ran into a crisis when it was discovered that without a male heir the title and lands of the Marquess would eventually be inherited by a distant relative, an Eastbourne accountant named Tim.