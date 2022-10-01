EMILY PRESCOTT: Seen Paloma Faith With Pete Jolliffe… Is She Putting Her Trust In A New Man?

<!–

She has been going through what she described as a “private crisis” – and she is reportedly separated from the father of her two children.

So it’s heartwarming to see Paloma Faith looking relaxed and happy in the company of a handsome new friend.

The singer and actress, 41, beamed as she strolled through Soho with Pete Jolliffe, a drum and bass producer from North East London.

Paloma Faith smiles as she walks arm in arm with Pete Jolliffe through Soho on Friday

Paloma Faith attends the Lionsgate+ launch at London’s Freemasons Hall on Wednesday

He put an arm around her shoulders as she grabbed him tightly around his waist. Paloma has two daughters with French artist Leyman Lahcine.

They had been in a relationship since early 2013 and would have secretly married in 2017.

Their children were born in 2016 and 2021. But the couple no longer follows each other on Instagram, and at the beginning of this year, the singer and actress announced that she was in the middle of a personal crisis.

Paloma said music and writing alone kept her going – so it’s great to see she’s found another reason to keep smiling!

Baz shook everyone

Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin attend the post-show Gala Performance party for Moulin Rouge! The Musica’ at The Piccadilly Theater on Thursday in London

Elvis director Baz Luhrmann admitted he felt dizzy after Vogue supremo Anna Wintour threw him a 60th birthday bash — in three parts.

Baz, left with wife Catherine Martin, described it as “a dinner, a fiesta and then a blurry bit at the end!” Meanwhile, his critically acclaimed film will be hitting the stage soon.

“I don’t see how it wouldn’t be turned into a musical,” the Aussie told me during a performance of his show Moulin Rouge last week! for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Lucian Freud’s portrait of the late Queen is one of the main draws in the infamous artist’s new exhibition at the National Gallery. But don’t try to sneak a photo of the painting as you go.

The 6-by-9-inch work has been loaned by the Royal Collection on strict orders that no photos are allowed – and eagle-eyed gallery staff will demand that all images be removed. When it was unveiled, some critics said it made the queen look like one of her corgis.

Rafferty Law, 25, son of Jude Law and Sadie Frost

Talk about suffering for your art… handsome Rafferty Law was so determined to perfect an American accent for a TV role that it took him ages to shake it off.

The son of Jude Law and Sadie Frost will appear in the new World War II miniseries Masters Of The Air by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks.

After filming in the US, it took Raff, 25, a whole month to get back into ‘London rhythm’ after talking to an American twang for so long.