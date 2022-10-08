EMILY PRESCOTT: Michael Caine seeks legal advice after estate agent uses his image

Sir Michael Caine hires his lawyers after a real estate agent uses his image and a reference to a classic line in one of his movies to advertise his business – without his permission.

The actor was not happy to learn that Marsh & Parsons had used his portrait on a poster in the window of his branch in Kensington, West London.

The ad featured a photo of the star, 89, and a nod to his famous line in The Italian Job: “Just blow the bloody doors off!”

It’s not the first time one of Marsh & Parsons’ ads, which juxtaposes property descriptions with images of people, has thrown them into hot water. It was forced to withdraw an outdoor advertisement featuring then Prime Minister Theresa May, again without her consent, for fear it would portray her in a negative light. The ad removed read: ‘Semi-detached, pending planning permission’

The poster reads: ‘Classic, 1960s built with double glazing. Doors may need to be replaced.’

Caine’s team was furious when they learned that the real estate company was trying to cash in on their client’s fame. I understand that the news prompted his agent in Los Angeles to send emails with the words “without his permission” in capital letters.

Let’s hope the furor doesn’t distract Caine from his role in his current film, the World War II drama The Great Escaper. He stars alongside Glenda Jackson as a veteran who leaves his nursing home to participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of D-Day. He was seen filming scenes in a wheelchair in Hastings and Camber Sands last week.

Ironically, it seems as if Caine hardly needs help from real estate agents in real estate matters. He recently sold his country house in Surrey for £3.5 million and made a staggering profit of £2.5 million on the property he bought for £1 million in 2000. The seven-bedroom house that Caine lived in with his wife Shakira included an indoor pool, bath, gym and movie theater.

I don’t think the Zulu and Get Carter star will ask Marsh & Parsons to flog any of his other properties for him anytime soon.

Marsh & Parsons have been contacted for comment.