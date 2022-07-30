EMILY PRESCOTT: Meghan Markle’s mouthpiece Omid Scobie is at it again with book sequel

If you thought – or hoped – that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would disappear from the spotlight, even for a moment, then I have news for you…

Meghan Markle’s favorite author, Omid Scobie, is writing another book, promising a “new chapter of the royal tale” that will spread “exclusive revelations.”

The journalist previously co-wrote the bestseller Finding Freedom, a sympathetic account of Meghan and Harry’s relationship and how they came to leave the UK and relinquish royal duties.

That tome went into extensive detail on the Sussexes, over 400 pages, including details about luxury vacations and Meghan’s craving for sweets.

But Scobie doesn’t seem to tire of the subject that has proved so lucrative, with the new book – still untitled and written solo – due out next year.

While Meghan admitted she authorized a friend to give interviews for Finding Freedom, it’s not clear if she gave a nod to the follow-up.

However, Scobie promises ‘deep access’ to the Royals and their entourage.

Some royal viewers believe the new volume could refute claims in acclaimed biographer Tom Bower’s new book, Revenge, which criticizes the Duchess.

The book — which Meghan’s estranged father Thomas helped with — contains a slew of allegations, including that the Duchess once made Kate Middleton cry.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is releasing his own ghost-written memoir this year, which he has described as “a first-hand account of my life that is accurate and completely truthful.”

Thomas Markle isn’t the only member of the family to harass Meghan. Her half-sister Samantha recently started an Instagram account with the handle ‘truthwins’

TV fans may have wondered where Laura Kuenssberg has gone since she stepped down as BBC political editor in May.

I’m told she works hard for her salary – about £275,000 now.

Laura has created two Boris-bashing Panorama shows and is also planning a new political program on Sunday, due out in September.

Pippa is OK for furniture and fishing

She is very private, so it seems curious that Pippa Middleton has bought an estate with a shop in the yard.

But this is exactly what she and her hedge fund manager husband James Matthews have done by buying a large Berkshire home previously owned by a famous designer.

Pippa Middleton, pictured here at the 2019 launch of The Clean Liquor Company, has bought an estate with a shop in the garden

The mansion is just a few feet away from the furniture store, where the staff is sworn to secrecy about the identities of their known neighbors.

Perhaps Kate’s sister fell in love with the estate’s fishing ponds. I’ve heard her mother, Carole, once gave the keen angler Pippa a fancy rod from Harrods!