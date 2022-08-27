EMILY PRESCOTT: Lady Mary Charteris Furze’s iPhone-shaped tan line

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Oh the rigors of sunbathing in the digital age.

Lady Mary Charteris Furze returned from Cara Delevingne’s 30th birthday party in Ibiza with an unexpected souvenir: a striking brown line from her iPhone as she fell asleep in the Mediterranean sun.

The 35-year-old model and lead singer of electronic rock band The Big Pink is having a jet-set summer with husband Robbie. Besides Cara’s birthday party, Mary also walked in Provence. For some it’s ok!

Lady Mary Charteris Furze returned from Cara Delevingne’s 30th birthday party in Ibiza with an unexpected souvenir

She posted a picture of herself and her now famous brown line on Instagram

I wonder if Princess Margaret’s only granddaughter, Margarita Armstrong-Jones, had the Crown Jewels in mind when she started her own handmade jewelry business? The 20-year-old daughter of David Linley, the 2nd Earl of Snowdon, runs Matita Jewelery and has big ambitions. “I hope to live and work in Paris from September to learn the traditional ways of the masters,” she tells me.

Her grandfather, Antony Armstrong-Jones, introduced her to semi-precious stones and creativity clearly runs in the family: her father is a well-known furniture designer. Meanwhile, her mom Serena still wears one of the first pieces she ever made.

I wonder if Princess Margaret’s only granddaughter, Margarita Armstrong-Jones, had the Crown Jewels in mind when she started her own handmade jewelry business

The cost of living crisis is even affecting former Blur star Alex James, who has urged his wife Claire to stop spending so much on beehives. Alex, 53, says the equipment is so expensive that the couple is “in danger of making the world’s most expensive honey.” It can be worth it though – Alex describes the taste as ‘mind-blowing’.

Rolling Stone may be one of the most respected music magazines, but Taj Jackson is not a fan after calling Harry Styles the ‘King of Pop’ – a title once given to Taj’s uncle Michael. Taj, son of Jackson Five Star Tito, has nothing against Harry, but he tells me, “It was just frustrating for me, knowing the history of how much that title meant to my uncle.”