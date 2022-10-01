EMILY PRESCOTT: Kate Moss’ daughter Lila has plans to design a landing pad at Parsons School

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She’s an up-and-coming runway star, but could Lila Moss soon be able to both design and model clothes?

I’m only asking because she landed a place at the prestigious Parsons School of Design in New York, where alumni like Donna Karan and Marc Jacobs learned their craft.

Supermodel mum Kate will no doubt be delighted – in a recent Vogue interview, she described Lila, left, as ‘very eager to learn’.

Lila Moss walks the runway for VOGUE World: New York on September 12

Kate Moss attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show on Tuesday as part of Paris Fashion Week

Lila celebrated winning her seat — and her 20th birthday — on Thursday at Manhattan club Indochine, once an Andy Warhol haunt.

She was joined by best friend Stella Jones, daughter of The Clash guitarist Mick Jones.

R-Patz’s Rough Deal

With his starring role in The Batman, he is used to hanging out in caves.

So I couldn’t help but smile at the prospect of actor Robert Pattinson being on a “caveman diet.”

R-Patz has spent nearly £80 a day having meals delivered through the more expensive service The Pure Package.

R-Patz (pictured) has spent nearly £80 a day having meals delivered by luxury service The Pure Package

It’s not known exactly which package he chose, but the company only offers super-healthy meals like the Paleo diet — foods that our Neanderthal ancestors would have eaten, including lean meats, fish, fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds.

But by choosing to have boxes delivered, at least the star isn’t forced to hunt and collect the ingredients herself…

Jimmy Choos is loved by the new Princess of Wales, but the man behind the heel also had a fan in her predecessor, Diana.

Jimmy, 73, says he and the late Princess often discussed and drew designs over tea at Kensington Palace, then sent him off with bottles of Cava – in charity shop bags.