EMILY PRESCOTT: Joe Wicks and wife Rosie expecting baby number 3 any day now

Lockdown fitness hero Joe Wicks and wife Rosie are now expecting baby number three every day — and they’ve chosen to swap the delivery room for the living room.

Joe, 36, who shares pregnancy-friendly workouts online, says the couple bought an eco-friendly birthing bath for their home in Surrey.

Ever the enthusiast, Joe plans to be hands-on during Rosie’s delivery – he even plans to get in the water with his wife if she lets him.

I just hope that former model Rosie, 32, will appreciate his enthusiasm when the big day arrives…

Joe Wicks, left, and wife Rosie, right, are expecting their third baby. The couple plans a home birth in an eco-swimming pool

Wicks, pictured, plans to join his wife in the birthing bath – if she allows him

Iris expresses her anger at trolls

Model and actress Iris Law has taken a stand against social media trolls who claim she has a ‘baby voice’ and has undergone cosmetic surgery – at age 21.

“Imagine how weird it would be to go on your phone and see people say they hate your voice. That’s crazy,” Iris said in a TikTok video.

‘This is my voice. I won’t change it – that’s how I’ve always spoken. I like my voice.’

Iris, the daughter of Hollywood actor Jude Law and his ex-wife Sadie Frost, added: “It’s the same with people saying I have lip fillers. I can’t answer all this shit by saying no, I won’t.’

Go Iris!

Model and actress Iris Law has stood up to social media trolls who claim she has a ‘baby voice’ and has had cosmetic surgery – at age 21

When actor and anti-wake activist Laurence Fox announced he was “cancelled” after being cast as Joe Biden’s son Hunter in a movie, he may have been in a rush.

Laurence, 44, tells me he doesn’t believe he escaped at all, adding: ‘The film industry is still incredibly awake and I’m not. I see it as a sabbatical to cancel, which is pretty bittersweet.”

Starring Fox in My Son Hunter is Gina Carano, 40, who was dropped after the first Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian for mocking Covid face masks.