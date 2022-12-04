<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

They were good friends for many years and Jemima Khan clearly has a place in her heart for Princess Diana.

Filmwriter Jemima pays a subtle and moving tribute to Diana in her latest film, a cross-cultural romcom called What’s Love Got To Do With It?

Eagle-eyed viewers may notice that the princess appears in a framed photo during an early scene.

The film has been described by 48-year-old Jemima as a love letter to Pakistan, where she lived when she married the country’s former prime minister, Imran Khan.

They were good friends for many years and Jemima Khan clearly has a place in her heart for Princess Diana

Filmwriter Jemima pays a subtle and moving tribute to Diana in her latest film, a cross-cultural romcom called What’s Love Got To Do With It?

Basic Instinct actress Sharon Stone, pictured, stepped out in a shocking pink feathered outfit that looked like she’d had an accident with a flamingo

At a screening in London last week, she modestly told friends, including Judge Rinder and TV journalist Robert Peston, “Whenever my dad saw a really hideous baby, he said, ‘What a baby.’

You can see that “What a …” works to describe everything. So you can say ‘What a movie’ – even if you don’t like it!’

Jemima was at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia on Friday with 64-year-old Basic Instinct actress Sharon Stone, who stepped out in a shocking pink feathered outfit that looked like she’d had an accident with a flamingo. Earlier this week, the American actress wore a billowing light pink neckline dress that some cruel commentators dubbed “the jellyfish.”