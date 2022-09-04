EMILY PRESCOTT: James Middleton’s golden retriever Mabel delivers eight puppies

<!–

With six dogs in their Berkshire home, James Middleton and wife Alizee have plenty of hungry dogs to feed — and now the arrival of eight golden retriever Mabel puppies is adding to the chaos.

“They get up at five in the morning and it’s pretty hectic,” James tells me.

The couple keeps one puppy, another becomes a service dog and the rest goes to friends and family.

James has previously given sister Kate two spaniel puppies, Lupo and Orla, who starred in Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday photos.

He plays the lecherous villain Sir Edward Denham in TV’s Sanditon. But off-screen, actor Jack Fox is much more reliable. I can reveal that the 36-year-old, whose exes also include Lily James, settled down after quietly marrying girlfriend Eleanor Fletcher, 31, last month. Eleanor, pictured at left with Jack, is a singer-songwriter of the electronic band Crystal Fighters.

Fox is one of Britain’s most illustrious acting dynasties, and it looks like he’s shown his new wife the tricks of the trade.

Sharp-eyed viewers noticed that Eleanor played a Regency ball guest in Sanditon’s second series.

I wonder if environmentalist Prince William has worried about flooding? I’m only asking because records show that his new home, Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, sits on the edge of a floodplain and is at great risk of being flooded if the Thames overflows. The municipality warns that the nearby land ‘floods relatively often’.

When Palace sources said Wills and Kate were leaving London to escape ‘Kensington Palace’s fishbowl’, I don’t think they had this in mind!