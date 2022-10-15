EMILY PRESCOTT: It’s all about socks appeal as Jude Law’s daughter Emma Corrin sport the latest rage

Could statement socks be all the rage this fall? Never shying away from a fad, Iris Law, daughter of actor Jude, wore a sheer knee-high sock at a Marc Jacobs event in London last week, while Emma Corrin, Princess Diana at The Crown, opted for boyish white ankle socks at the premiere. from Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

Is this another indication of the cost of living crisis? Chanel has decided not to launch a new expensive advent calendar.

Last Christmas it caused a backlash on social media for filling up its festive £610 offer with stickers and plastic key rings. It also missed the first four days of December…

Crush of the week… Coco Fennell

Creativity clearly runs in the family of fashion designer Coco Fennell. Her father is jewelry designer Theo Fennell and her sister is actress Emerald.

Chatting during the launch of Daniel Sachon’s ‘Bitches’ photo exhibition in London, 33-year-old Coco, left, told me she’s considering buying some of his photos of naked girls in front of her house, asking me: that weird?’ Coco’s funky designs hang in the closets of Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton, but she says she has “no Royals” among her clients… not yet.

But after her sister Camilla starred in The Crown, she might be able to persuade the real-life Queen Consort to play one of her creations.

Shane loves rock ‘n’ walk

Seven years after breaking his pelvis, Pogues helraiser Shane MacGowan is still in a wheelchair.

But he thinks he’ll soon be in better health — and be able to walk again — after he quits the fags.

Shane, 64, said he hoped to be back on his feet “within about six months.” Glass in hand, the Fairytale Of New York singer clearly loved the party for The Eternal Buzz And The Crock Of Gold, an exhibition of his Biro drawings, with wife Victoria Mary Clarke, 56, and longtime friend Kate Moss, 48, in West London.