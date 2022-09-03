EMILY PRESCOTT: Hedge fund boss Crispin Odey stuns pals as he plans to wed his third wife

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Crispin Odey, the boss of multimillionaire hedge funds, says he’s “lived the wars in every way” thanks to a lawsuit last year in which he cleared his name of indecent assault charges.

The fallout was far-reaching, with the fallout even costing Odey his marriage to City investor Nichola Pease, 61. He admitted she was “publicly humiliated” by allegations that he launched himself on a junior banker as “an octopus” in 1998. .

But now I can reveal that there is happier news for the tycoon, one of the city’s most colorful characters.

A year after his divorce from Nichola, the 63-year-old is planning a quiet wedding this month after finding love with co-financier Diana Vitkova, 38

The couple, who live in Crispin’s £4.5 million home in London, will tie the knot at Chelsea Town Hall. But he likes to keep the event quiet and tell me, ‘It’s a very small wedding and a very beautiful one, just friends’

A year after his divorce from Nichola, the 63-year-old is planning a quiet wedding this month after finding love with co-financier Diana Vitkova, 38.

The couple, who live in Crispin’s £4.5 million home in London, will tie the knot at Chelsea Town Hall. But he likes to keep the event calm and says, “It’s a very small wedding and a very beautiful one, just friends.” Hopefully it will be a third time of luck for Odey, who was briefly married to Prudence Murdoch, the eldest daughter of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, in the 1980s before marrying Nichola in 1991.

The couple had three children and were dubbed the Posh and Becks of the City due to their high profile and huge fortune – estimated at £825 million in 2020.

I understand Nicholas knows about the wedding, but won’t go. “These things are never so friendly,” Odey says.

However, there is some solace for her in what has been tipped as one of Britain’s most expensive divorce cases.

As part of the settlement last September, Odey tells me that Nichola will keep their mansion in Gloucestershire’s Forest of Dean, including Cluckingham Palace, a £150,000 Palladian coop that Odey had built to house his chickens.