EMILY PRESCOTT: Heartbreak for ‘most beautiful Royal’, Amelia Windsor, after split from boyfriend

She’s been called the most beautiful member of the royal family, but unfortunately that hasn’t made Lady Amelia Windsor immune to heartache.

While the 26-year-old model couldn’t be more attractive, I hear she recently split from the rambunctious old Etonian she was dating.

Obviously, her beauty, connections, jet set life and the fact that she is 43rd in line to the throne and is the cousin of William and Harry were not enough for him.

Amelia was a cover girl for Vogue and Tatler – and is now on the front cover of European fashion and art magazine French Fries.

She’s had a good time over the summer – pictured here having fun at Glastonbury Festival

Inside, she confesses that her twenties have been “crazy” — and alludes to hard times.

But she seems to be coping, saying, “You have to learn not to get overwhelmed by life and… try to keep dancing.”

She certainly shook off her grief this summer at this summer’s festivals – I’ve seen her dance at Glastonbury and romp with the Rolling Stones in Hyde Park!

Sarah, Duchess of York, has just finished her second novel and says it will be out next year.

No wonder she’s interested in the long list for this year’s Booker Prize, which is awarded to the best novel written in English.

“I’m rooting for Alan Garner,” she says. “It’s a long-awaited recognition for someone who is too often labeled as just a children’s writer.”

If Garner can make it to the list at the great age of 87, Fergie, 62, may not have ruled out making it next year’s list!

George, such a Scilly boy

Prince George’s official ninth birthday photo may have looked like it was taken on a Caribbean island.

But the background of the beach was, I can tell, a small island off the coast of Cornwall.

For their July holiday, the Cambridges chose Tresco, one of the Isles of Scilly and once a favorite residence of Princess Diana.

Released earlier this year to mark his ninth birthday, this photo of Prince George was actually taken on the Isle of Tresco in the Isles of Scilly

The family stayed on Prince Charles’ car-free island for fourteen days.

Traveling by helicopter, the Cambridges and their spaniel, Orla, are said to have stayed at Dolphin House, a cozy granite rectory set in a walled garden.

William’s memories of Tresco go back to 1989 when he went on vacation there with his father, mother and brother at the age of six.