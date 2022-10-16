EMILY PRESCOTT: Harry Potter rogue Tom Felton sent ex crazy with his ‘love’ for co-star Emma Watson

As Harry Potter bullied Draco Malfoy, Tom Felton was the perfect Hollywood villain.

And now it looks like the actor may have been a bit of a bad boy in real life too.

His now ex-girlfriend Jade Gordon has long suspected that her partner’s close friendship with co-star Emma Watson masked a deeper attraction between the two.

Tom always dismissed her fears, claiming that he loved Emma “like a sister.”

But Jade’s friends say she felt “crazy” and intimidated at movie premieres because it was pretty clear to her that Emma once had strong feelings for her husband.

And now the truth seems to be coming out, as Tom talks about his memoir, in which he gushes about his “spark” with Emma.

In his 304-page memoir Beyond The Wand, Tom, 35, writes: “My girlfriend at the time knew right away that there was something unspoken between us.

“I remember using the familiar old line, “I love her like a sister.” But there was more than that.

“I’ve always had a secret love for Emma, ​​though maybe not in the way people would like to hear.

“That’s not to say there’s never been a spark between us. Certainly, just at different times.’ And in the memoir’s preface, Emma, ​​32, describes Felton as “a little piece of my soul.”

Friend zone: And now it looks like the actor may have been a bit of a bad boy in real life too

Stunning: His now ex-girlfriend Jade Gordon has long suspected her partner’s close friendship with co-star Emma Watson masked a deeper attraction between the two

She says, “It’s one of the purest loves I can think of.”

Friends of Jade tell me that while she’s moved on with her life, Felton’s denials that anything was going on “made her feel crazy.”

I was told that Jade, who was with Tom between 2008 and 2016, has no interest in reading the book.

Her boyfriend says she is happy living between LA and Florida with her husband and son.

Jade declined to comment.