EMILY PRESCOTT: Former supermodel Rosemary Ferguson has quit her elite vegan burger firm

The glamorous duo behind the hip vegan burger company Filth Foods, which counts David Beckham and Cara Delevingne among its fans, quit after arguing with an investor, I can tell.

Former supermodel Rosemary Ferguson, 47, founded the plant-based fast food company in 2016 with financier Dougal Kai Brech.

Rose, who is friends with Stella McCartney and Kate Moss, was joined the following year by her best friend, the TV chef and award-winning food writer Gizzi Erskine.

The company proved a big hit with a fashionable elite seeking a healthier lifestyle.

Gizzi Erskine, left, and Rosemary Ferguson, right, have shut down their vegan burger shop Filth Foods after falling out with an investor

David Beckham, pictured, even declared their Seoul burger as “delicious and insane” — made from a vegan kimchi patty and dairy-free American beer cheese

The kitchen queens staged their first pop-up at the Tate Modern art gallery in central London as a ‘fresh new food concept that delivers nourishing, decadent cuisine’, then went on to lead a three-month residency at trendy restaurant Dirty Burger in Shoreditch, East. London.

Becks even declared their Seoul burger as “delicious and insane” — made from a vegan kimchi patty and dairy-free American beer cheese.

But all good things come to an end and the friends have decided to walk away and tell me in a statement, “Due to professional disagreements with their outside investor, both Rose and Gizzi have decided to step down from Filth Foods.”

Gizzi, 43, added: ‘Me and Rose are best friends, we will continue to work together. There is one cog in it that prevents us from moving forward. It’s small.’ Rose is expected to devote more time to her own food business, based in her Cotswolds home, which promotes healthy living through a combination of food and ‘functional medicine’.

Cara Delevingne is even said to be a fan of the burgers produced by the pair

However, a spokesperson for Gizzi alluded to pastures new to her future, telling me: “Gizzi has other projects and other priorities that are higher on the list. [than Filth] currently.’

Last year she teamed up with Libertines frontman Carl Barat to open Love, a cafe in Margate, Kent.

And times are changing for Rose and Gizzi in more ways than one. After years of promoting vegan food, they are now sharing much meatier dishes on Instagram and posting recipes for sausage platter, tandoori chicken, and turkey meatballs!