EMILY PRESCOTT: Dominic West’s Italian return in sunset dinner with wife Catherine FitzGerald

Dominic West has an eventful history when it comes to Italian holidays.

In 2020, an intimate moment with Pursuit Of Love co-star Lily James was caught on camera in Rome — leading to a cringey show of unity from him and his wife Catherine FitzGerald as he returned home.

But that hasn’t affected the 52-year-old’s fondness for the place — and now he’s taken Catherine there with the kids on vacation.

Dominic’s daughter Martha—whose mother is aristocrat Polly Astor—photographed the actor and Catherine as they relaxed eating, as the sun set behind them.

Actor Dominic West was pictured relaxing at sunset dinner with wife Catherine FitzGerald on vacation in Italy

Dominic West, pictured here with wife Catherine FitzGerald in 2015, made a very public show of unity after being caught having an intimate moment with Lily James in Italy

While forgive and forget seems to be the couple’s motto, Lily recently gave an uneasy reminder of her Italian trip with Dominic when she appeared to comment on media coverage of the escapade.

“It was a lot,” the 33-year-old wailed.

The Duchess of Thrifty

She may live in a castle, but life as an aristocrat isn’t all it is, according to Emma Manners, Duchess of Rutland.

As inflation takes its toll, the chatelaine of Belvoir Castle brags about her frugality.

Emma Manners, Duchess of Rutland, pictured outside her home at Belvoir Castle near Grantham in Lincolnshire

‘I can brag that half of my wardrobe is loved by someone else before it even reaches me,’ she reveals, adding: ‘I’m a big Asda girl. I’m also obsessed with vintage and thrift stores.”

She muses about the aristocracy: ‘Our houses are bigger than others’.

Her book The Accidental Duchess, due out next month, will explain in detail why “life in a castle isn’t always a fairy tale.” Pass the tissues!

Iris throws some shapes

Iris Law had a lot of fun practicing her pottery skills this week.

But did she use it as a distraction from what her rapper boyfriend suffered from during the Commonwealth Games?

Pa Salieu was due to perform at the closing ceremony – before reportedly failing a background check and being dropped.

Earlier this week, Iris Law posted a video to Instagram practicing her pottery skills

He took to Instagram to vent, “I can’t keep quiet about this stuff.”

Meanwhile, Iris is at the wheel ‘feeding my brain’.

Is this the next winner of The Great Pottery Throw Down?