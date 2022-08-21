EMILY PRESCOTT: Did billionaire Hans Rausing’s wife post advert for butler who can use Sky box?

<!–

Good to know that the cost of living doesn’t seem to have hit the billionaire Tetra Pak heir Hans Rausing and his wife Julia.

Could they advertise for someone to operate their Sky TV box?

A Julia Rausing has advertised on Radio HP — a Sloanes-only member-only site dubbed the “posh Gumtree” — for a new butler with a “can-do attitude” to run the house’s “smooth day-to-day operations.” ‘, as well as an understanding of ‘household systems’, including Sonos and Sky.

The job comes with a competitive salary of £40,000 a year and free accommodation in a Chelsea flat.

Don’t lose the remote!

Intrigue on YouTube after Derek Blasberg, the platform’s head of fashion and beauty – and friend to the stars – was fired on just one day’s notice, I hear.

Since Derek, 40, joined YouTube in 2018, he’s helped friends, including Naomi Campbell, launch their own channels, and often posts snaps of himself with celebrities, like this one above, with Naomi herself.

When Derek announced he was leaving YouTube for his 1.4 million Instagram followers, Naomi replied, “I wouldn’t have made it through 2020 without you…

“Wherever you go, whatever you do, it will be great.”

It takes a lot to train actor Matt Smith, but if anyone can do it, it’s his sister Laura.

The 43-year-old dancer appeared for the premiere of Matt’s Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon with her partner James Farmer last week to reveal she is five months pregnant.

“I can’t express how proud I looked at my brother in his new lead role.

It’s going to be awesome,” she said, before posting this photo of her prominent bump.

The baby is expected around Christmas.