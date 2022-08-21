EMILY PRESCOTT: Cressida Bonas lauds virtual ‘breathwork’ class which ‘triggered a powerful release’

<!–

I know celebs have a tendency to spew nonsense from time to time, but I think Cressida Bonas’s claim that she’s only just learned how to breathe is somewhat disappointing.

Actress Cressie, 33, has credited this breakthrough to a virtual breathing class hosted by her stepsister Octavia Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe.

Octavia, 31, teaches classes for staff at charities and large corporations and says she works to “help people reconnect with the superpower they have within them – their breath.”

Cressida, who had been dating Prince Harry for two years, bought Octavia’s work and said the class “triggered a powerful release” that left her crying.

Forget Armani – it’s all about Amazon for Dara Huang.

Architect Dara, who has a six-year-old son with Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, may be affiliated with the royal family, but she’s not picky when it comes to her fashion choices.

She’s started sharing links to her favorite products on Amazon, saying she buys from the site because she’s a “working, single mom who doesn’t have time to shop.”

A favorite is a £30 gold chain and pendant, which Dara says she likes, as its relatively cheap price tag means she’s not afraid of losing it.

Oh to see the reaction from diners at celebrity hotspot The Wardroom in trendy Salcombe, Devon, when ex-Spice Girl Geri Halliwell was told by a waitress that she looked a lot like… Geri Halliwell.

“I’m Geri!” she replied, before posing for photos with staff.

The singer has enjoyed a seaside break ahead of a busy few months, with extensive building work and renovations planned at her Northamptonshire home, including converting a barn into stables and building a brand new greenhouse and first floor extension. .