EMILY PRESCOTT: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are gifted Versace boxing-style dressing gowns

They’ve only just gotten married, but are Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz going to pack punches in the boxing ring yet?

You might think so after getting these his-and-hers boxing-style dressing gowns as a gift.

The robes – a gift from Donatella Versace – feature the Medusa emblem of the Versace brand and are personalized with silver lettering.

While it’s unclear if it’s a belated wedding present, Donatella’s timing is fortunate.

Newly married Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, pictured here at a Los Angeles fashion show in May

The pair received boxing-style designer bathrobes from Donatella Versace

Heiress Nicola, 27, who married Brooklyn, 23, in Palm Beach in April, is dejected this week, saying, “Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad parts of me.”

Fortunately, the robes cheered her up.

“These are so iconic, thank you!” she squirted.

George Osborne is reaping the benefits of his well-paying finance job and plans a major expansion at his Somerset office.

It includes a dining kitchen and a ‘dog room’ – for his puppies, I presume, but maybe for the former chancellor if he ever ends up in the doghouse with fiancé and ex-assistant Thea Rogers!

Gizzi Erskine recently teased that she was “back in the game.” Now her search for love has paid off.

The celebrity chef, who described himself as “just like Nigella, except with tattoos and rock ‘n’ roll,” is dating a rough-and-tumble rocker.

The 42-year-old has found happiness with Luxury Apartments bassist Matt Turner, and the pair recently vacationed in Europe.

Gizzi, who has dated songwriter Jamie Reynolds, likes to surround herself with musician friends, including rapper Professor Green.

Did someone say supergroup?