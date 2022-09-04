EMILY PRESCOTT: Bridgerton star Simone Ashley, 27, makes a rod for her own back

<!–

She previously complained about the agony of wearing corsets for a period of TV romp Bridgerton. Now actress Simone Ashley has hit the red carpet in a bodice with an unusual twist – a giant bar that seemed to support the back.

The feature of her strapless Armani Prive satin dress divided opinion, with one fashionista falling for me thinking it looked like a curtain rod.

But other fans thought the 27-year-old looked stunning at the Venice Film Festival on Friday night.

She attended the screening of Bones And All, a horror film set in 1980s America starring Timothee Chalamet and Taylor Russell as two cannibals who fall in love on a road trip. Despite the unlikely premise, Hollywood Bible Variety said fans “devoured” the film and gave it an eight-minute standing ovation.

In March, Ms Ashley said she was “in a lot of pain with the corset” she had to wear for her Bridgerton role as Kate Sharma, adding that she was physically ill after eating a full meal in the garment without realizing how much it was. hair constricted. waist.

Jason Donovan brought many to tears with his rendition of Any Dream Will Do at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert.

But I have bad news for fans of the pop idol: He’s hanging up his dream coat after playing Joseph for more than three decades because he’s too old at age 54.

Instead, the former Neighbors star plays the role of pharaoh in a production at the Bristol Hippodrome, saying: ‘It was a serious discussion, but we made the right decision. My voice has changed.’