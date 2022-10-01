EMILY PRESCOTT: Baby number two on the way for ex-Chancellor George Osborne and Thea Rogers

George Osborne stated he was “probably never happier” when he announced a relationship with his former adviser after the end of his 21-year marriage.

And now it looks like things are going to get even better for the former chancellor as I can reveal that he is expecting his second child with Thea Rogers, who is now his fiancée.

George, 51, and Thea, 40, are planning an arrival around the New Year and friends tell me the duo are ‘excited’ to expand their brood and ‘couldn’t be happier’.

Their son Beau was born last July.

EXPECTED AGAIN: Thea and George last year with baby No. 1 Beau

George, who is president of the British Museum, and Thea, his former chief of staff, announced their engagement last April but have not yet tied the knot.

The half-French Thea started her career at the BBC before going to government and then becoming a top manager at Deliveroo takeaway.

She stepped out of the corporate world last year to embrace motherhood. “This is a great time for me to start a new chapter and spend more time with my baby Beau in the coming months,” she said earlier this year.

While working at 11 Downing Street, she was credited with giving her boss a much-needed makeover. She allegedly ‘metrosexualized’ him, modernized his haircut and cleared ill-fitting suits from his wardrobe.

She also encouraged him to lose weight by following an intermittent fasting regimen.

George has even said that he is now a fan of Barry’s Bootcamp extreme workout gym class.

This will be Thea’s second child, while George has two grown children from his marriage to novelist Frances Osborne.