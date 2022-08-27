EMILY PRESCOTT: Alice Eve’s new lead role… walking her dog through the streets of London 

<!–

She’s been out of the spotlight since she starred in Julian Fellowes’ historical drama Belgravia, but actress Alice Eve, pictured here walking her dog in London, has been busy behind the scenes.

When she’s not in Ireland filming the new thriller The Last Girl with Antonio Banderas or flying back and forth between her homes in London and Los Angeles, Alice, 40, has no doubt holed up signing the free autographs she’s on. offers its website.

Despite their best efforts to keep it a secret, rumors circulated last year that Alice was dating aristocrat Pete Czernin, 56, heir to the barony of Howard de Walden.

The Star Trek actress — daughter of Shoestring star Trevor Eve and Sharon Maughan, best known for the Gold Blend TV ads in the 1980s — was previously married to financier Alex Cowper-Smith. They divorced in 2017.

Adwoa grins and bears it

Supermodel Adwoa Aboah has promised to take her tooth jewel to the grave, so fans quickly noticed it wasn’t there when she posted a photo of her latest campaign for luxury footwear and accessory brand Kurt Geiger.

Although Adwoa, 30, says securing the gig was a childhood dream come true, it seems her new bosses wanted to remove the asterisk from the publicity photos.

But Adwoa had some comforting news after fans asked her what happened to the gem. ‘Photoshop!’ she replied.

My lips are sealed, but…

What high-profile male TV stars were spotted sniffing powder at an Edinburgh after-party, despite spending all day preaching about diversity, inclusion and wellbeing in the workplace!