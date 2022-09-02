Emily Mortimer’s children Sam, 18, and May Nivola, 12, take on major roles in White Noise

The son and daughter of actors Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola star in the apocalyptic black comedy White Noise.

Sam (18) and May Nivola (12) star in the film adaptation of Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel, which served as the curtain at this year’s Venice Film Festival.

The siblings were previously featured in The Pursuit Of Love, which mother Emily directed for the BBC last year.

White Noise’s director Noah Baumbach said: “I’ve known Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola for years and admire them immensely.

“We were looking for kids and audition after audition, and all the callbacks, and these two Nivola kids kept coming to the surface. They were just so great.’

Sam plays Heinrich while May plays Steffie, their father and the main character of the film, Prof. Jack Gladney, played by Adam Driver.

In White Noise, Adam stars with Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle and Jodie in director Noah’s film adaptation of the acclaimed postmodernist novel about an “Airborne Toxic Event” and its impact on a small American town.

White Noise will hit UK cinemas in November and stream on Netflix from December.

Emily and Alessandro tied the knot in 2003 and live with their two children in Brooklyn, New York.

They previously starred in the BBC drama The Pursuit Of Love, in which their mother wrote, directed and acted.

The three-part series was based on the classic novel by Nancy Mitford and tells the story of the Radletts, a family loosely based on that of Mitford with her six aristocratic siblings.

It features famously colorful characters such as the oft-married Bolter, played by Emily, and Uncle Matthew, who hunts his children with bloodhounds across the Oxfordshire countryside.

In an interview, she admitted that casting her own children could be seen as “total nepotism and much frowned upon,” but countered that they were both “good actors” cast in a major Hollywood movie.

Charles Collier, founder of the production company behind the drama Open Book, said: ‘As an artist you have to reserve the right to be inspired by the people you know and the people who are the inspiration in your life.

‘You can’t just tick a box and say good, it doesn’t matter. It is in no way eliminating opportunities for others.

Emily’s kids Sam and May topped her list but had to go through the same rigorous casting process.

“Their mother wouldn’t have asked us to see them and we as producers would have said ‘On your bike’ if they hadn’t been good. It really is a creative community.

“It’s definitely the way theatre, film and TV have always worked. It’s not a job for friends, it’s because they’re right for the role. It is quite normal to have creative communities that come together naturally.’