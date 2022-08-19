Emily Maitlis to enlist Hugh Grant as the Duke Of York for dramatisation of Newsnight fiasco

<!–

The fallout from Prince Andrew’s car accident Newsnight interview continues.

Interviewer Emily Maitlis and her former boyfriend, interview fixer Sam McAlister, are engaged in a rival race to the screen with their versions of events.

And in a new twist, it seems that actor Hugh Grant is the common object of their passions.

Sources say Grant, 61, and Maitlis, 51, are “old friends” and casual approaches are thought to have been made about Grant playing the Duke of York.

Hot property: Emily Maitlis would love to enlist good friend Hugh Grant to play Prince Andrew in a dramatized series depicting his infamous car crash in 2019

Representatives for former Newsnight host Maitlis deny Grant has been given a script — until now.

But others involved in the project say there is already a connection between the A-list actor and the A-list interviewer, unscathed by Maitlis’ choice of production company Blueprint to create her three-part TV show about the interview. .

Blueprint also made A Very British Scandal, in which Grant played Liberal MP Jeremy Thorpe.

Competition: Maitlis and her former boyfriend, interview fixer Sam McAlister (pictured) are locked in a rival race to the screen with their versions of events

Last month it was announced that Sam McAlister’s book Scoops was an option and is being made into a movie called Scoop, written by Peter Moffat.

It was speculated that Grant was on the wish list to play the Duke of York. When asked if he was involved, Grant said on Twitter, “No, I’m not. Never heard of it.’

However, a month later, it appears that he is considering taking on the role in a rival project.

Misjudgment: The infamous interview (pictured) was widely regarded as a disaster for Prince Andrew

Maitlis’ work is in the development phase. Her team says it will be a three-part TV show, to go out on a “major streaming service” and have a “Bafta-winning writer.”

Prince Andrew discussed his friendship with the late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in the 2019 Newsnight interview.

A source tells me: ‘Sam and Emily are two very alpha females. They supported each other until all this happened. They no longer have contact with each other.’

Neither Maitlis nor McAlister could be reached for comment yesterday.