Emily In Paris FIRST LOOK: Netflix reveals the release date for series three

Netflix announced the release date of the highly anticipated third season of Emily In Paris on Saturday.

The streaming service delighted fans with a preview of the upcoming series announcing its release for December 21.

In the clip, the main character Emily, played by Lily Collins, can be seen pondering a “hard decision” while drastically grabbing the scissors in her hair.

As she stands in the bathroom mirror, the marketing expert cuts her bangs as her friend Mindy (Ashley Park) yells, “Emily, no!”

After a montage of clips from the upcoming season, she was able to reassure her love interest Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) that “everything is fine.”

The sneak peak concludes with a black screen that reads “Only on Netflix, December 21,” as the release date was finally revealed.

It comes after Lily Collins gave her 26.8 million Instagram followers an inside look at the highly anticipated season of her Netflix drama.

Season two of the show left fans on the edge of their seats with the cliffhanger as to whether the actress’s eponymous character will stay in the City of Love or go home to the US — and what love interest she’ll end up with.

Teasing viewers to “get ready for another wild ride,” Lily shared a slew of snapshots from the new season, featuring returning co-stars such as Lucien Laviscount and Lucas Bravo.

In season two, Emily’s newfound beauty Alfie (Lucien) admitted to moving back to the UK after a while in Paris, hoping to keep the long-distance romance alive.

But things weren’t so easy for the couple, following a messy love triangle between Emily, her neighbor Gabriel (Lucas) and his girlfriend, Camille – who is Emily’s best friend.

And as one of the teaser snaps shows Emily seemingly getting close to Alfie during season three, fans are now curious about an update on which lover the main character will end up with.

Emily explained the caption: ‘First look at @emilyinparis Saison Trois!! Get ready for new looks, new locations, new love triangles… Thank you for a home away from home and for embracing us again.

‘So proud of this cast and crew and can’t WAIT for you all to see what our girl Emily is up to! Get ready for another wild ride…’

A teaser shot of the new season shows the star enjoying the French sun in a gingham bikini while sipping a drink poolside, while the stars of the show, such as Ashley Park and Camille Razat, were also seen on screen.

Another showed Gabriel and Emily appearing to be in a tense conversation, after slipping in season 2 of the latter that she is in love with her neighbor.