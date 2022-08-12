Emily Carey dons sassy cropped dress as she joins Matt Smith at the European premiere of House of the Dragon

They will thrill Game Of Thrones fans later this month as the prequel series finally hits the screen after a long wait.

And House of the Dragon star Emily Carey made sure to wow fans too for her debut on the show, when she donned a sassy cropped dress at the European premiere in Amsterdam on Thursday.

The actress, 19, joined genteel co-star Matt Smith, 39, and the rest of the cast as they posed for snaps ahead of the show’s highly anticipated release.

Emily, who will star as the younger Alicent Hightower, looked incredible as she flashed her tight midriff beneath the cropped satin dress, which she paired with barely silver heels.

The beauty swept her raven locks into a sleek bun, while highlighting her features with a glamorous makeup palette.

Meanwhile, Matt, who plays Prince Daemon, cut a sharp figure in a gray suit and shirt, finished with smart black shoes.

The duo looked cheerful as they joined the rest of the cast and crew for a group photo as the countdown to the House of the Dragon release date continues.

Role: Emily (R) plays the younger Alicent Hightower, who is described as “the most graceful woman in the Seven Kingdoms” (pictured with co-star Milly Alcock)

The dragons return what the series will focus on House Targaryen and Their Lordship in Westeros 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

The ten-episode spin-off will show the bitter and brutal civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons.

The HBO series was created by GOT author George RR Martin and is based on his book Fire & Blood.

Well taken care of; Meanwhile, Matt, who plays Prince Daemon, cut a sharp figure in a gray suit and shirt, finished with smart black shoes.

In character: Matt Smith plays Prince Daemon, Viserys’ younger brother, in the new 10-episode series

The series is co-created by showrunners Ryan Condal and GOT director Miguel Sapochnik.

The first teaser trailer was released in May 2022, three years after GOT’s finale, The Iron Throne.

HBO released the official trailer for House of the Dragon two months later, giving fans a great insight into what to expect.

All together: (LR) Alexis Raben, Steve Toussaint, Olivia Cooke, Emily Carey, Fabien Frankel, Ryan Condal, Milly Alcock, Emma d’Arcy and Matt Smith

Paddy Considine plays King Viserys I, the head of the Targaryen family. Emmy D’Arcy becomes Princess Rhaenrya, the first child of Viserys and his heir apparent, and Matt Smith becomes Prince Daemon, Viserys’ younger brother.

There are also non-Targaryen cast members in the main cast, including Rhys Ifans who will play Ser Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King; Olivia Cooke becomes Otto’s daughter, Lady Alicent Hightower (who becomes queen in the book when she marries Viserys); and Fabien Frankel will be Ser Criston Cole, a knight who loves Princess Rhaenrya.

Meanwhile, Milly Alcock will play a Young Rhaenyra, while Emily Carey will play a Young Alicent.

Stunning in green: Alexis Raben shone in an emerald green fringed dress with a thigh-high split

Stunning: Olivia Cooke wowed in a velvet peplum dress while Milly Alcock sparkled in a white mini dress paired with knee-high leather boots

Catching up: The couple seemed in good spirits as they chatted on the red carpet

Blue-tiful: Emma D’Arcy wowed in a quirky navy blazer and skirt combo while Fabien Frankel cut a neat figure in a tailored suit

Nice sipping: Emma was seen with a beer on the red carpet

Rounding out the cast are Sonyo Mizuno, who will play Prince Daemon’s lover Mysaria, and Eve Best and Steve Toussaint, who will play married royals Princess Rhaenys Velaryon and Lord Corlys Velaryon.

The Velaryons are a notable change from the book, in the adaptation they are wealthy black rulers.

Co-showrunner Ryan Condal explained to Entertainment Weekly: ‘It was very important to Miguel [Sapochnik] and me to make a show that wasn’t another bunch of white people on screen.

“We wanted to find a way to bring diversity to the show, but we didn’t want to do it in a way that felt like an afterthought or, worse, symbolism.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, viewers can expect several perennial jumps in House of the Dragon, unlike GOT, which is the story of a royal family gone mad with power and wealth.

House of Dragons, according to Miguel, follows four different characters who try to claim the throne.

He said: ‘There is the king, his brother, the king’s daughter and her best friend. Then the best friend becomes the king’s wife and thus the queen.’

Essentially the story is, what if your best friend hooked up with your dad?, which wouldn’t exactly raise the eyebrows of the Targaryen’s used to incest.

Incredible: The dragons return as the sequel will focus on House Targaryen and their rule in Westeros 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones (pictured Matt Smith as Prince Daemon)

The Iron Thone-hungry characters conspire to rule after the death of King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) pleasing the people.

Viserys planned for his firstborn child – Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) – to become the first Queen of the Seven Kingdoms.

But Viserys’ hell-raising brother Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and a slew of other men in power have different ideas in the series, which is time-jumped halfway through a decade.

The wait is almost over: House of Targaryen’s $200 million budget story — set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones — will reveal all 10 episodes on HBO starting August 21.

Princess Rhaenys Velaryon (Eve Best) – passed over as queen by her cousin Viserys – warns Rhaenyra, “A woman should not inherit the Iron Throne, for that is the order of things.”

Rhaenyra defiantly replies in the trailer, “If I’m queen, I’ll make another order.”

Emilia Clarke will not reprise her role as Daenerys Targaryen. Since the show is set centuries before the events of GOT, her character doesn’t feel like being in the plot

House of Dragons will air on HBO on August 21.