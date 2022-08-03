Emily Campbell wins Commonwealth weightlifting gold medal in the women’s +87kg category

There are people who scoff at the Commonwealth Games and there are days when their arguments make a lot of sense. An afternoon watching Emily Campbell lift huge weights is a good remedy for that.

It was quite fitting that one of the more captivating matches of these Games was won by arguably the most fluorescent of character, who blossomed with white and red in her hair and left with gold on her chest.

When it was all done, this former Nottingham receptionist tore off her support belt, swung it around her head and filled a hall of the NEC with her screams as fireworks burned off. Her combined score of 286kg in the +87kg category was a personal best, a Games record and also surpassed the best mark achieved by any Commonwealth athlete on other podiums.

Emily Campbell claimed gold at the Commonwealth Games in the women’s +87kg category

That was from Laurel Hubbard – remember her and that storm? It had been a year and a day before this gathering that her story briefly dominated the Olympics. Amid that circus, Campbell boomed out with a silver medal and the performance of his life. Whoever delivered the 28-year-old here, in winning a fine duel with the defending champion, Samoa’s Feagaiga Stowers, was three kilograms better.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” she said. “I knew this was going to be a tough game. I knew no one would give it to me on a plate. I knew I would have to work for it, but I said, “Whatever I had to lift today to win that gold medal, I would do it”.

The 28-year-old set a new personal best and a Games record of 124kg in the jerking section

“I hope people see how beautiful our sport is. All week you’ve been watching, it doesn’t matter what you look like, what shape you are, how tall you are, you can pick up a bar and do it.

“It’s not about getting to the Commonwealth Games or the Olympics, it’s about doing something you love.”

If Campbell had lost, which was entirely possible given Stowers’ talent, that would have had a slightly soured opportunity that had in fact been choreographed for an English win.

It was three kilograms away from reigning champion Feagaiga Stowers of Samoa

The organizers had brought in 86-year-old Precious McKenzie, the godfather of British weightlifting and four-time champion of the Commonwealth, and with his advice in her ears Campbell went into the fray. “He told me, ‘Everyone expects you to win, you go out and win,'” she said. “When Precious McKenzie tells you to go out and win, you go out and win.”

Campbell and Stowers came in with the same 117kg in the snatch, well over the other eight pursuers and, with a Games record and personal best of 124kg, led the Englander to the clean and jerk.

They swapped championship records on the first of three attempts, before Stowers blinked her second attempt at 154kg. Campbell beat the competition by getting to 157kg and then lifting 162kg, sticking out her tongue and upgrading the bronze medal she won in Australia behind Stowers four years ago.