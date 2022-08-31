Emily Blunt turns heads in a red suit on the Miami set of Netflix’s Pain Hustlers

<!–

Emily Blunt radiated confidence as she navigated the Miami set of her upcoming Netflix film Pain Hustler in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old actress looked sharp in a fitted blazer that was fitted to the waist and matching flared trousers.

She was joined by co-star Chris Evans, who was caught in a corporate style of his own outfit.

Blunt’s bleached blonde hair was parted in the middle and styled in voluminous curls that brushed the tops of her shoulders.

She was decked out in shiny gold jewelry, including a pair of chunky earrings and layered necklaces.

In between takes, the Quiet Place star sauntered around in a pair of comfy flip flops with a water bottle and book in hand.

Meanwhile, Evans looked handsome in a gray suit with a light purple shirt and a silk gray tie.

The Lightyear actor’s dark brown hair was gently gelled in place and he pounded the pavement in a pair of brown leather shoes.

Red Hot: The 39-year-old actress looked sharp in a fitted blazer that hugs the waist and matching flared trousers

The 41-year-old hunk was glued to his cellphone during a short break from filming.

Shooting for Pain Hustlers started early this month in Savannah, Georgia.

The film centers on Liza Drake, Blunt’s character, described as a “dropout from school who dreams of a better life for her young daughter.”

Co-stars: She was joined by co-star Chris Evans, who was caught up in a business-style get-up of his own

She lands a job at a failed Central Florida pharmaceutical startup in a run-down strip mall.

Her tenacity eventually takes the company to the higher echelons, though she finds herself in the middle of a criminal conspiracy.

No details have been given at this time on Evans’ character, or how many other main characters are to be cast.

Leading lady: Shooting for Pain Hustlers kicked off early this month in Savannah, Georgia. The film centers on Blunt’s character Liza Drake, described as a “dropout from school who dreams of a better life for her young daughter”; Blunt seen in 2015

Hush hush: No details have been given at this time on Evans’ character, or how many other main characters are to be cast; Evans seen in June

Yates directs from a screenplay by Wells Tower, based on a 2018 New York Times article by Evan Hughes.

Lawrence Gray produces through his company Gray Matter Productions with Yates and Yvonne Walcott Yates’ Wychwood Pictures.

Netflix acquired the worldwide rights to the project for $50 million from Cannes, with Harry Potter director David Yates at the helm.

Lewis Taylor and Ben Everard will executive produce, with Cyrus Mojibi, Patrick Wade, Lawrence Kao and Lloyd Everard co-producing.

The project has been compared tonally with The Big Short, American Hustle and The Wolf of Wall Street.