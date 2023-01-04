Emily Blunt oozes elegance in a multi-coloured frock and Dior bag in Sydney

<!–

They’ve been busy filming The Fall Guy in Sydney.

But Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling took time out of the busy schedule to enjoy dinner at the exclusive Aria restaurant on a Wednesday night.

Emily exuded elegance for the outing in a long multi-colored dress that she paired with stylish white tennis shoes.

The English beauty, 39, wore minimal make-up and carried a Dior Vibe Hobo bag, which retails for around AUD$5,200.

Ryan, 42, played up his heartbreaking status by donning a tight blue T-shirt, faded jeans and a bomber jacket for his trip to the expensive eatery.

He completed his look with a white Thrills cap and lace-up boots.

Owned by celebrity chef Matt Moran, Aria is one of Sydney’s top fine dining restaurants and a hit with international guests.

Emily and Ryan are currently in Sydney filming the adaptation of The Fall Guy.

The upcoming feature film will be based on the 1980s television series of the same name and will be directed by John Wick director David Leitch.

Premiering in 1981, The Fall Guy revolved around a stuntman living a double life as a bounty hunter.

The program’s cast was led by Six Million Dollar Man’s Lee Majors and also included Heather Thomas and Markie Post.

The Fall Guy ran for a total of five seasons, the last of which ended in 1986.

Development on the film adaptation of the program initially began in 2010 and Martin Campbell was envisioned as the director.

The project was later previewed and it was announced that McG would direct the feature film three years later.

At the time, Dwayne Johnson was in negotiations to serve as the feature film’s lead.

However, both entertainment industry figures left the project, which was picked up by Leitch in 2020, when it was announced that Gosling had signed on to star.