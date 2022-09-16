Emily Blunt dons busty red dress as she and co-star Chris Evans film scenes for Pain Hustlers

Emily Brunt looked nothing short of sensational on Thursday as she donned a busty red dress to film scenes for the new Pain Hustlers movie.

The actress, 39, joined her swashbuckling co-star Chris Evans, 41, as they worked on the upcoming film on the set in Atlanta, Georgia.

And Emily certainly stunned in her role as Liza Drake, showing her slim figure in the low-cut midi dress with a button detail below the bust and a small slit at the front.

Red Hot: Emily Brunt looked nothing short of sensational on Thursday as she donned a busty red dress to film scenes for the new Pain Hustlers movie

The Quiet Place star paired her ravishing dress with a pair of comfy white platform sneakers, accessory with a matching white bag and delicate gold chain.

The Hollywood star completed her glam look with her caramel locks styled in soft waves and a light palette of makeup.

Chris, meanwhile, looked sharp in a dark chocolate suit that he paired with an anthracite shirt and black tie.

The Captain America star was spotted putting on an animated rendition with his co-star as they took some time in between takes.

Filming: The 39-year-old actress joined her dashing co-star Chris Evans as they worked on the upcoming film on the set in Atlanta, Georgia

Back in August last year, it was initially announced that Pain Hustlers was in the works.

The film is based on the book The Hard Sell by Evan Hughes, which appeared last January.

The film is about high school dropout Liza Drake, who finds a job at a floundering pharmaceutical start-up in Central Florida.

Break: The Captain America star was spotted putting on an animated display with his opponent as they took some time off between takes

She soon becomes involved in a criminal conspiracy that could lead to deadly consequences.

The project went into production last month and is currently being released on the Netflix streaming service.

It was initially reported that Blunt had joined the project last May when: Deadline revealed that Netflix had paid more than $50 million for the film’s worldwide rights.

The Avengers: Endgame star Chris joined the cast of the feature film in July, and other performers to appear in the film include Andy Garcia, Brian d’Arcy James and Catherine O’Hara.

Leading lady: Initially, it was reported that Blunt had joined the project last May, when Deadline revealed that Netflix had paid more than $50 million for the film’s worldwide rights (pictured in 2015