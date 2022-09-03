Emily Atack ‘to share her experiences of being sexually harassed by sex pests in new documentary’

Emily Atack is reportedly ready to speak out about her horrific experience attracting unwanted sexual attention in a new, hard-hitting documentary.

The actress and comedian, 32, who rose to fame as Charlotte Hinchcliffe on The Inbetweeners, will be candid about her ordeal of being hunted by sex pests from a young age.

Emily Atack: Sexual Harassment & Me will also see the star discuss her experiences with her family, while also speaking with some of the men who have sent her explicit content to look at the psychology of their behavior, reports The sun.

The BBC 2 film follows the Celebrity Juice star as she tries to understand why she is being harassed on a daily basis, with Emily noting how she had been targeted from a ‘very young age’.

Emily said of the documentary: “With this documentary I hope to find answers to the many questions I have asked myself throughout my life, and I hope it will help thousands of others too.”

The BBC states that Emily is opening up to things she’s endured in the past and her difficult experiences dealing with “unwanted sexual attention from a very young age.”

Emily has often been open about her experiences with sexual harassment, even meeting MPs in parliament during the bill to make cyberflashing illegal.

On why the documentary is close to her ‘heart’, Emily said: ‘Over the past two and a half years, I have spoken out about my own personal experiences with online sexual harassment. In that time one thing has become clear, I am not the only one.’

While a source added to The Sun: “This is a huge career moment for Emily. Not only has she led an important movement, but the BBC is also investing heavily in her. She takes the role very seriously and wants to do it justice, she also reveals a lot about herself but knows that it can help many people who are suffering.”

In October, Emily revealed that some of the trolls who sexually harass her online are clearly fathers who “put their kids to bed” before sending her rape threats.

The TV star says she receives hundreds of terrifying messages daily from anonymous users, including from a troll who was able to describe the pillows on her couch before threatening to rape and kill her.

She says that the torrent of horrific abuse has left her feeling depressed, anxious and sometimes afraid for her life.

In an interview with the Sunday Timesthe 31-year-old said she wonders how her tormentors can sleep at night” knowing they sent such horrific messages.

“Some of these men are married and have children. They have daughters in their profile pictures and things like that,” she said.

How can you sleep at night knowing you just put your daughters to bed, probably helped them with their homework, and then you sneak into your phone [and sending sexual abuse].

Emily says threatening to call the police only encourages her to troll, and while she’s considered telling their wives about the harassment, she’s never done so for the sake of their children.

Meanwhile, in May, the beauty was horrified after she was once again the target of a troll’s sexually explicit posts.

The actress took to her Instagram stories to share the entire slew of messages she has received from one person and has asked the social media giant for help.

The Celebrity Juice team captain, who recently backed a campaign to make cyber-flash a crime, caught the string of despicable comments, saying she was “harassed every day” by the same person.

Emily has previously used her social media to tell followers how she has been bombarded with inappropriate posts for quite some time.

To prove it’s still going on, she took to her 1.8 million fans and wrote, ‘How is this still allowed?

‘How do we make this illegal? This is a platform where kids can get this abuse easily.

“I am harassed by this man every day. I block and block, and he creates new accounts and enters my private messages. Every day.’

The blonde beauty then called on Instagram bosses to change their social media policies, adding, “Find it out.”

After uploading the third screenshot of horrific content, she added, “Abuse no one is talking about.”

Emily has previously said that by posing in boys’ magazines and speaking openly about her sex life, some people believed it was okay to treat her this way.

She has called on social media platforms to crack down on the abuse and has defiantly hit back at vicious trolls in the past.

In April, Emily shed light on the impact trolling has had on her. She even went so far as to make sexually explicit posts wondering “who she is and why she’s single.”

The actress said she witnesses “about ten penises I didn’t ask for for breakfast,” after admitting she can be inundated with hundreds of unsolicited photos every day.

Emily opened a podcast about the effect the disgusting posts have had on her mental health.

In conversation with the Plot Twist Podcastshe said, ‘It can drive you crazy. It’s not just seeing their picture and thinking, ‘I don’t want to see your furry b******k, thanks.’

“If it was just that, I’d get over it real quick because I’ve seen a lot of horrible furry b********ks in my life. It’s not normal, right? People don’t realize the damage [it can cause] and the triggering can spark – where else do you take it in your mind.’