Emily Atack stuns in a plunging floral blouse on Bank Holiday weekend

Former Inbetweeners star Emily Atack took the plunge and put on a busty show on Monday, after hosting a wild house party for the Bank Holiday weekend.

The 32-year-old actress posed for a sultry selfie in a low-cut floral blouse and shared a sizzling photo with fans.

It comes after Emily and her family enjoyed a short trip to Marbella, Spain.

Breaking out! Emily Atack stunned Monday in a plunging floral blouse after throwing a wild holiday party after her trip to Marbella

Emily still had her holiday glow and looked incredible in her last photo.

Showing off her deep golden tan, she swept her bleached blonde locks into a low bun, with her front layers out to frame her face.

Her makeup was complete with matte foundation, layers of bronzer and a glossy nude lip.

Fun times: The blonde bombshell also shared a series of stories from the wild house party she threw over the Bank Holiday weekend

She paired her blouse with layered gold chains that complimented her sun-kissed skin.

The blonde bombshell also shared a series of stories from the wild house party she threw on Bank Holiday weekend.

Emily was seen partying with friends in a bright blue top, while her boyfriend Liam McGough hit the DJ decks.

“Not taken seriously at all,” the message read.

Party time: Emily was seen partying with friends in a bright blue top as her boyfriend Liam McGough stepped out onto the DJ decks

Last week, Emily enjoyed a trip to Marbella, Spain, with her mother Kate Robbins and Emily’s sister Martha.

The group enjoyed the holiday to celebrate Kate’s birthday, as the Crossroads actress turned 64.

It comes as Emily was mentioned among several TV stars tipped by fans to replace Laura Whitmore as the host of Love Island.

After three series, the Irish TV star confirmed she was walking away from the hugely popular ITV2 show which she took over in 2020 as presenter from her late friend Caroline Flack.

And fans have thrown big names from British television into the mix, including AJ Odudu, Emily and this year’s winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu.

Fans of the hit show took to Twitter within seconds of the announcement to share who they hope will take over from her – with Bristol-born beauty Maya Jama also a runaway fan favorite.