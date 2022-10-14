Emily Atack ‘SPLITS’ from boyfriend Liam McGough after seven month relationship

Emily Atack is reportedly separated from her boyfriend Liam McGough.

The presenter, 32, is said to have said goodbye to former Big Brother contestant and tree surgeon, 37, earlier this week.

A source told The sun: ‘Emily and Liam have been friends for a long time and were together for seven months, but have unfortunately decided to split up.

Oh no! Emily Atack has ‘SPLIT’ from her boyfriend Liam McGough after dating for seven months – but has vowed to remain ‘friends’ with the CBB star

“They kept their relationship private for a while and didn’t go out until the news broke that they were together.

“Unfortunately a few days ago they decided they were better off as friends and broke up, but it’s all very amicable.”

MailOnline has reached out to Emily’s representatives for comment.

Emily went Instagram official with new boyfriend Liam in August as she hung out with him over a sunny alfresco lunch.

Tragic: A source said: ‘Emily and Liam have been friends for a long time and were together for seven months but have sadly decided to split up’

The Inbetweeners star’s social media milestone cemented her relationship with the former Big Brother housemate, with the beloved couple posing for a selfie over a boozy brunch.

TV star Emily and her former partners are believed to have been “dating for a short while,” but the romance has “become more serious lately.”

The I’m A Celeb star is said to be ‘very excited’ to move on with Liam, with the source adding: ‘Emily has been career oriented lately, shrugs off men and dating, etc.

“But if you ask her, she feels very strongly that she should be able to throw herself into having fun and enjoying life, just like any famous man should.

“She has no need to apologize for being in the picture with some of the guys, but this time it’s going well and she’s happy to leave things as they are for a while and see if it progresses.” ‘

Liam was a housemate on Big Brother’s 2007 series, where he finished in third place, losing to winner Brian Belo.

Emily has been linked with a number of men in recent months, including comedian and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Seann Walsh, and footballer Jack Grealish, 26.

The TV star and Manchester City footballer Jack is said to have enjoyed a six-week secret fling while he was still dating his girlfriend Sasha Attwood – something the pair have vehemently denied.