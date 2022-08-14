Emily Atack shows off her tight legs in green shorts paired with a white crop top

Emily Atack shone in a colorful ensemble when she recently modeled for clothing brand New Look in London.

The actress, 32, who is in a relationship with former Big Brother star Liam McGough, showed off her toned legs and fitted waist in green shorts and matching blazer, paired with a white bandeau crop top.

The star increased her height with strappy black heels and accessorised with a black handbag.

Her locks were styled smooth and straight and she wore smoky eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

Emily looked professional every inch as she showed off her posing talent, tossed her handbag in the air and crouched on the floor.

She was also seen in a black miniskirt, boots and a pink jacket during the shoot.

Earlier this month, Emily officially took to Instagram with new boyfriend Liam, 37, as she socialized with the former Big Brother star over a sunny alfresco lunch.

The Inbetweeners star’s social media milestone cemented her relationship with the former Big Brother housemate, with the beloved couple posing for a selfie over a boozy brunch.

Emily looked effortlessly chic in a striped tank top, her blond locks worn down and a pair of pretty sunglasses covering her eyes.

Her new husband Liam rocked a black and white short-sleeved shirt over a white tank top for their Sunday session.

Emily opted for a stacked sandwich and chips with a glass of wine, while Liam ate a full English breakfast and Bloody Mary.

TV star Emily and tree surgeon reality star Liam are said to have been “dating for a short while,” but the romance has “become more serious lately.”

The I’m A Celeb star is said to be ‘very excited’ to move on with Liam, with the source adding: ‘Emily has been career oriented lately, shrugs off men and dating, etc.

“But if you ask her, she feels very strongly that she should be able to throw herself into having fun and enjoying life, just like any famous man should.

“She has no need to apologize for being in the picture with some of the guys, but this time it’s going well and she’s happy to leave things as they are for a while and see if it progresses.” ‘

MailOnline has reached out to Liam for comment. A representative of Emily declined to comment when MailOnline contacted them.

Liam was a housemate on Big Brother’s 2007 series, where he finished in third place, losing to winner Brian Belo.

Emily has been linked with a number of men in recent months, including comedian and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Seann Walsh, and footballer Jack Grealish, 26.

The TV star and Manchester City footballer Jack is said to have enjoyed a six-week secret fling while he was still dating his girlfriend Sasha Attwood – something the pair have vehemently denied.