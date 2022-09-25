Emily Atack showcases her ample assets while in Thailand filming for A League of Their Own

Emily Atack is having the time of her life on a working vacation to Thailand to film for A League Of Their Own.

In addition to co-stars Jamie Redknapp, Micah Richards and Joel Dommett, Emily has shared several snaps from her time in Thailand while filming over the weekend.

Dressed in a deep black swimsuit and blue patterned cover-up, the 32-year-old television personality snapped a selfie as she enjoyed a break from her hectic schedule on Sunday.

Exciting: She captioned her Instagram post: ‘Very sorry to all those who fired gym classes against these units’

Posed next to football expert Micah Richards, the presenters were pictured wearing matching blue and gold kickboxing gear.

Another photo showed the group of four on the back of a boat, ready to set out on their next excursion.

Glowing: Emily looked stunning on a dirt bike, dressed in a zebra print swimsuit and cream sandals as she beamed next to the sea view

Emily looked stunning on a dirt bike, dressed in a zebra print swimsuit and cream sandals as she beamed next to the sea view.

The 32-year-old, who labeled the location Phuket, seemed to be having a fantastic time enjoying Thailand’s tropical climate.

Emily has been hard at work lately with a string of stand-up appearances and making a new BBC sexual harassment documentary.

Earlier this month she started work for her BBC show, on her way to a London pub to film.

The 32-year-old actress, who has previously described her horrific experience of sexual teasing, was seen going to an East End tavern with a cup of coffee in hand, after revealing last month that she will be seeing the hard-hitting film.

In the documentary, the star, who rose to fame as Charlotte Hinchcliffe on The Inbetweeners, will be candid about her ordeal of being hunted by sex pests from a young age.

Emily Atack: Sexual Harassment & Me will also see the star discuss her experiences with her family, while also speaking with some of the men who have sent her explicit content to look at the psychology of their behavior.

The BBC Two film follows the Celebrity Juice star as she tries to understand why she is being harassed on a daily basis, with Emily noting how she had been targeted from ‘a very young age’.

She was recently spotted with her new boyfriend Liam McGough, pictured leaving a wrap party in her honor after completing three nights of stand-up comedy performances for her hit self-titled TV show at The Clapham Grand.

Atack and McGough — a tree surgeon who gained fleeting fame after appearing on the reality TV show Big Brother in 2007 — made their first public appearance in July, just days after they entered a romantic relationship.