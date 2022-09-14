Emily Atack puts on a leggy display in pink floral mini dress while filming of her sketch show 

<!–

She has been busy filming her comedy series The Emily Atack Show.

And Emily Atack looked nothing short of sensational when she donned a form-fitting pink mini dress on Tuesday for the filming of the final episode.

The 32-year-old Inbetweeners star put on a leggy display in the long-sleeved garment with a red floral print.

The presenter added height to her frame with a pair of red heels while shaping her blonde locks into loose waves.

Emily struck a playful pose for the camera and completed her look for the shoot with a light palette of makeup.

In addition to filming her comedy series, Emily recently kick-started her BBC sexual harassment documentary.

The actress, who has previously described her horrific experience of sexual teasing, was seen last week heading to an East End pub to film scenes.

In the documentary, the star, who rose to fame as Charlotte Hinchcliffe on The Inbetweeners, will be candid about her ordeal of being hunted by sex pests from a young age.

Emily Atack: Sexual Harassment & Me will also see the star discuss her experiences with her family, while also speaking with some of the men who have sent her explicit content to look at the psychology of their behavior.

The BBC Two film follows the Celebrity Juice star as she tries to understand why she is being harassed on a daily basis, with Emily noting how she had been targeted from a ‘very young age’.

Lights, camera, action: Emily enthusiastically shared behind-the-scenes photos from her latest show on Instagram, revealing a range of glamorous looks as she got ready to hit the stage

Emily said of the documentary: “With this documentary I hope to find answers to the many questions I have asked myself throughout my life, and I hope it will help thousands of others too.”

The BBC states that Emily is opening up to things she’s endured in the past and her difficult experiences dealing with “unwanted sexual attention from an early age.”

Emily has often been open about her experiences with sexual harassment, even meeting MPs in parliament during the bill to make cyberflashing illegal.