Emily Atack puts on a busty display in plunging black dress as she celebrates her 33rd birthday

Emily Atack looked fabulous as she celebrated her 33rd birthday with her loved ones.

The comedian put on a buxom display as she donned a black form-fitting dress with a plunging neckline for the bash.

The Inbetween star’s outfit also featured a sheer detail and polka dot print, while she completed her look with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Joining Emily for her birthday party was her close friend and fellow comedian Seann Walsh, who recently took part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Emily was also joined by her parents, father Keith who was previously in the pop band Child and her mother Kate who recently appeared in EastEnders.

The Celebrity Juice star was inundated with messages from her celebrity friends, including Rylan Clark who wrote, “HBD Gorgeous.”

Clara Amfo sent her good wishes and said: ‘you deserve all the joy!’ while Emily’s Celebrity Juice co-star Laura Whitmore also wished her well.

Emily shared the festivities with her 1.8 million Instagram followers, including pictures of the empty glasses on her table, ready for the drinks to flow.

Complete with a set of huge hot pink ’33’ balloons that proved to be a great photo opportunity for the star of The Inbetweeners, her home was perfectly decorated for the occasion.

She also put a gravy pasta on her kitchen table with cheeses, crackers and various vegetables for everyone to feast on.

As the night wore on, Emily posed for the camera and captioned a “33 hehe” selfie video while giving her fans her best pout.

She also shared a short clip of her sister dancing to some tunes as the disco lights sparkled across the room.

It comes after Emily revealed she doesn’t think she was invited to host This Morning after dropping a lamb live on air.

The actress – who came second in 2018 in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! — was asked to co-host a segment about lambing with her co-host John Barrowman, 55, with Emily now describing the experience as “traumatic.”

Comedian Emily and John, filling in for Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, interviewed a farmer and his herd about lambing season, but things didn’t go as planned.

Emily dropped a four-week-old lamb, exclaiming, “I can’t believe I just dropped a lamb on national television.”

The Inbetweeners star blushed and squealed her apology, while John made a cheeky joke that the animal had sprayed milk all over the place.

Things went from bad to worse for the couple when they ended up in the yard covered in sheep droppings after cuddling with the animals, with Emily wailing, “Any tips on how to get lamb shit out of a dress?”

John didn’t escape unscathed either, revealing that his leg was wet with sheep urine, exclaiming, “She’s got lamb shit on her dress and I’ve got lamb shit on my leg.”