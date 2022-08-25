Emily Atack puts on a busty display in a plunging floral dress as she continues her Spanish getaway

Fans have filed a request to take her on as the next Love Island host after Laura Whitmore gave up her presentation role this week.

And amid the hustle and bustle surrounding her next career move, Emily Atack was busy sunbathing in Spain on Thursday while enjoying a relaxing holiday.

On her Instagram, the 32-year-old actress put on a very busty display in a deep blue dress while showing off her newly sun-kissed skin.

‘Siesta, fiesta, you know the resta’: Emily Atack, 32, put on a busty display in a deep floral dress as she continued her sunny Spanish getaway on Thursday

The dress featured a sweet floral print and ribbons, as well as a thigh-high split that flashed a glimpse of her toned legs.

Emily beamed in the snaps as she wore her blonde locks in braids and accentuated her beauty with a stunning bronze makeup palette.

The Celebrity Juice star completed the summery look with a selection of gold jewelry as she lug her belongings in a straw clutch bag.

On her way to dinner, she playfully wrote next to the snaps: ‘Siesta, fiesta, you know the resta’.

Emily kept her 1.8 million followers updated on her night as she shared photos of the lavish meal she enjoyed with friends.

After cocktails, the group returned to the hotel and stopped to catch a glimpse of the beautiful sunset.

Tasty: Emily kept her 1.8 million followers in the loop on her night as she shared photos of the lavish meal she enjoyed with friends

After three series, Irish TV star Laura, 37, confirmed she was walking away from the hugely popular ITV2 show which she took over as presenter from her late friend Caroline Flack.

And fans have thrown big names from British television into the mix, including AJ Odudu, Emily and this year’s winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu.

Fans of the hit show took to Twitter within seconds of the announcement to share who they hope will take over from her – with Bristol-born beauty Maya Jama a runaway fan favorite.

Another fan contender is Emily, who stars on Celebrity Juice alongside Laura, with one fan stating she will definitely be in the running, as they pointed to her long history with ITV.

Ladbrokes has started betting on who will replace Laura with Maya, the early favorite with odds of 3/1, ahead of Emily at 4/1.

Former Love Island contestant Maura Higgins is also high on the list with a 5/1 chance of landing the high profile gig.

Host: Laura, 37, joined Love Island in 2020 and hosted the hugely popular reality TV show for three series before announcing her departure earlier this week

Other names include Rylan Clark at 1/8 and Mo Gilligan at 14/1, with Vicky Pattinson an outsider at 25/1.

In her statement, Laura said she only planned to fill Caroline in for one series, emotionally saying she hoped she made her late boyfriend “proud.”

The TV presenter’s performance on the dating show ITV2 received mixed reviews this season; some viewers praised her handling of sensitive topics, while others criticized her for “encouraging slut shaming” in a segment that led to 427 Ofcom complaints.