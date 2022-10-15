Emily Atack puts on a busty display after ‘split’ from boyfriend Liam McGough

She has reportedly split from her boyfriend Liam McGough just two months after she went Instagram official with him.

But Emily Atack distracted herself from her recent romantic woes as she enjoyed a boozy dinner at Inca London on Friday night.

The actress and presenter, 32, put on a busty display in a deep black corset-style dress as she sipped her drink and formed a storm.

Moving on: Emily Atack put on a busty show in a deep black dress as she enjoyed a boozy dinner after her ‘split’ from boyfriend Liam McGough on Friday night

She looked amazing in the daring number which revealed glimpses of her lavish net worth and was tight at the waist to show off her figure.

Blonde beauty Emily wore her long light locks in glamorous waves over her shoulders and opted for a radiant makeup look complete with a pale pink lip.

She wore a selection of delicate gold rings and sported a dark red manicure that was perfect for fall.

It comes after Emily reportedly split from her boyfriend Liam earlier this week, just two months after she officially went Instagram with him.

The star is believed to have recently parted ways with former Big Brother contestant and tree surgeon, 37.

A source told The sun: ‘Emily and Liam have been friends for a long time and were together for seven months, but have unfortunately decided to split up.

“They kept their relationship private for a while and didn’t go out until the news broke that they were together.

Oh no! The star is believed to have recently parted ways with former Big Brother contestant and tree surgeon, 37

“Unfortunately a few days ago they decided they were better off as friends and broke up, but it’s all very amicable.”

MailOnline has reached out to Emily’s representatives for comment.

Emily went Instagram official with new boyfriend Liam in August as she hung out with him over a sunny alfresco lunch.

The Inbetweeners star’s social media milestone further cemented her relationship with the former reality star, with the beloved couple posing for a selfie over a boozy brunch.

Liam was a housemate on Big Brother’s 2007 series, where he finished in third place, losing to winner Brian Belo.

Emily has been linked with a number of men in recent months, including comedian and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Seann Walsh, and footballer Jack Grealish, 26.

The TV star and Manchester City footballer Jack is said to have enjoyed a six-week secret fling while he was still dating his girlfriend Sasha Attwood – something the pair have vehemently denied.