Emily Atack nails a summery look in a colourful floral dress in Marbella with her mum Kate Robbins

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She has enjoyed a sunny getaway to Marbella this past week.

And Emily Atack appeared to be enjoying the sun on Thursday as she headed to the Costa Del Sol city center with her mother, Kate Robbins.

The TV personality, 32, wore a floral-patterned maxi dress for the outing that featured red, yellow and orange panels.

Emily Atack, 32, nailed a summery look in a colorful floral dress on Thursday as she hit the road in Marbella

She combined the number with ruffles, open sandals in cream and a straw beach bag – adding beaded bracelets.

Her blonde locks fell free in a natural curl, while Emily’s complexion was enhanced with a dewy palette of makeup.

The comedian, who shielded her eyes with black sunglasses, seemed to feel the heat as she lifted her hair to cool.

Daughter-mother day out: she went with her singer and actress mother Kate Robbins

Bright: Her floral-patterned maxi dress featured red, yellow, and orange panels

Comfort is key: she paired the number with ruffles, open-toe sandals in cream

Emily walked alongside her actress and singer mom Kate, who opted for a striped skirt and plaid cami top.

The duo then went to lunch, along with Emily’s sister Martha, each sipping a glass of wine while they seemed to be deep in conversation.

Martha, 30, looked stunning in a white maxi dress with a bundled neckline design.

Natural: Her blonde locks fell free in a natural curl, while Emily’s complexion was enhanced with a dewy makeup palette

Warm up: The comedian seemed to feel the heat as she lifted her hair to cool down.

Cool: She held it in an upward position for a while, before dropping the locks again

Taking a walk: Emily walked next to her actress and singer, mother Kate, who opted for a striped skirt and plaid cami top

Extras: Her mom added a Prada handbag and baby pink flip flops to her holiday fit

Later, they go shopping and see what retail therapy the city center has to offer.

The group is enjoying the holiday to celebrate Kate’s birthday, with the Crossroads actress turning 64 last Sunday.

Emily has shared updates from the family holiday with her 1.8 million Instagram followers.

Food break: The duo then headed for lunch with Emily’s sister Martha

Lunch tipple: They all enjoyed a glass of white wine while chatting at the table

Beauty: Martha, 30, looked stunning in a white maxi dress with a bundled neckline design