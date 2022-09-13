Emily Atack makes a chic exit from London theatre in a cropped shirt

<!–

She’s juggling two big TV projects this week.

But Emily Atack looked cheerful as she left the Clapham Grand theater in London on Monday night, where she was shooting episodes for her ITV comedy series The Emily Atack Show.

The star looked effortlessly cool in a black shirt that she tied at the waist.

She added gray high-waisted pants and stayed comfortable in white sneakers for her journey home.

Emily excitedly shared behind-the-scenes photos from her latest show on Instagram, revealing a range of glamorous looks as she got ready to hit the stage.

In addition to filming her comedy series, Emily recently kick-started her BBC sexual harassment documentary.

The actress, 32, who has previously described her horrific experience of sexual teasing, was seen last week heading to an East End pub to film scenes.

In the documentary, the star, who rose to fame as Charlotte Hinchcliffe on The Inbetweeners, will be candid about her ordeal of being hunted by sex pests from a young age.

Emily Atack: Sexual Harassment & Me will also see the star discuss her experiences with her family, while also speaking with some of the men who have sent her explicit content to look at the psychology of their behavior.

The BBC Two film follows the Celebrity Juice star as she tries to understand why she is being harassed on a daily basis, with Emily noting how she had been targeted from a ‘very young age’.

Emily said of the documentary: “With this documentary I hope to find answers to the many questions I have asked myself throughout my life, and I hope it will help thousands of others too.”

The BBC states that Emily is opening up to things she’s endured in the past and her difficult experiences dealing with “unwanted sexual attention from a very young age.”

Emily has often been open about her experiences with sexual harassment, even meeting MPs in parliament during the bill to make cyberflashing illegal.

On why the documentary is close to her ‘heart’, Emily said: ‘Over the past two and a half years, I have spoken out about my own personal experiences with online sexual harassment. In that time one thing has become clear, I am not the only one.’

While a source added to The Sun: “This is a huge career moment for Emily. Not only has she led an important movement, but the BBC is also investing heavily in her.

“She takes the role very seriously and wants to do it justice. She also reveals a lot about herself but knows it can help a lot of people who are suffering.”