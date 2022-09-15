Emily Atack looks leggy in a pink mini dress while ex Seann Walsh hugs her mother Kate Robbins

Emily Atack put on a leggy show Wednesday night when she left Clapham Grand after filming for her comedy show.

The TV star, 32, wowed in a pink mini dress adorned with red flowers as she stepped out of the South London venue, flowers in hand, after shooting episodes for her ITV comedy series The Emily Atack Show.

Emily was joined by her ex Seann Walsh, 36, and her mother Kate Robbins, who were seen in a friendly embrace as they left the show.

Emily paired her thigh-high dress with towering red platform heels, and the stunner carried her belongings in a black handbag.

The former Celebrity Juice star left her blonde locks in loose waves, while enhancing her features with a dewy palette of makeup.

She was all smiles as she gleefully walked down the street with Seann — whom she dated in 2016 — and her mother who followed nearby.

Despite breaking up with her daughter, Seann and Kate looked closer than ever as they shared a warm hug as they walked.

The comedian cut a casual figure in a purple sweater, black jeans and a baseball cap, while actress Kate, 36, paired a black jacket with cropped nude pants.

Seann also took to Instagram to share a clip of him and Emily promoting his comedy tour.

In the video, he saw him brag about his comedy award nomination, before Emily joked that she had her own TV show and “more money than him.”

In October 2018, it was claimed that Seann and Emily were enjoying a ‘series of dates’ after clicking at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2016.

British comedian Seann – who came under fire for kissing his Strictly co-star Katya Jones – was dating ex-girlfriend Rebecca Humphries at the time, unbeknownst to Emily.

Emily is eager to “put the whole thing behind her” after an intimate photo of the two in bed surfaced online.

An insider told the Sun at the time: “Emily is mortified that this photo has appeared. She’d wanted to put the whole thing behind her and was only too eager to forget it.’

The source explained that the I’m A Celebrity star now “regrets ever using her camera in the bedroom” after the “personal image” was leaked.

“At the time, she and Seann were completely absorbed in each other. But she’s over it now,” the insider added.

The pair became “crowded together” and enjoyed “secret contacts in pubs and hotels” at the time of their rumours, sources said last year.

Emily reportedly told friends she was “in love with Seann”, whom she first met on the E4 show Virtually Famous in 2014 before reconnecting in Edinburgh, where their “friendship got off the ground”.

Ouch: The video saw him brag about his comedy award nomination, before Emily joked that she had her own TV show and “more money than him”