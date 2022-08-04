Emily Atack introduces new boyfriend Liam McGough to her mum Kate Robbins

Emily Atack took her new boyfriend Liam McGough to her mother Kate Robbins’ show on Wednesday, at The Crazy Coqs.

The actress, 32, and former Big Brother roommate, 37, looked in love when they went to get her mother’s seal.

Emily put on a leggy show in a floral dress with a plunging neckline, showing off her lavish assets.

She packed her essentials into a black leather handbag and paired the dress with a pair of matching black sandals.

She swept up her blond locks into an elegant ponytail, with several strands around her face.

She completed her look with a full face full of makeup, a coat of mascara and a dab of pink lipstick.

Meanwhile, Liam looked handsome in a white tee under a navy corduroy open shirt.

He paired it with cream pants, white sneakers and a thick gold necklace.

Actress Kate cut a very stylish figure in all black, donning a silk blouse and tight pants and a black blazer.

Liam was a housemate on Big Brother’s 2007 series, where he finished in third place, losing to winner Brian Belo.

Emily and the reality star turned tree surgeon are believed to have been “dating for a short while,” but the romance has “become more serious lately.”

Emily is said to be ‘very excited’ to move on with Liam, with the source adding: ‘Emily has been career oriented lately, she’s shrugging off about men and dating, etc.

“But if you ask her, she feels very strongly that she should be able to throw herself into having fun and enjoying life, just like any famous man should.

“She has no need to apologize for being in the picture with some of the guys, but this time it’s going well and she’s happy to leave things as they are for a while and see if it progresses.” ‘

MailOnline has reached out to Liam for comment. A representative of Emily declined to comment when MailOnline contacted them.

Emily has been linked with a number of men in recent months, including comedian and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Seann Walsh, and footballer Jack Grealish.

TV star and Manchester City footballer Jack, 26, is said to have had a six-week secret fling while he was still dating girlfriend Sasha Attwood – something the pair have vehemently denied.

