Emily Atack flaunts her incredible curves in orange gingham bikini as she relaxes in sun in Spain

Emily Atack looked sensational on Tuesday as she bathed in the sun in an orange gingham bikini in Marbella, Spain.

The 32-year-old actress cut a very busty figure in the low-cut two-piece as she lay on a recliner.

Her toned stomach and lithe legs were on full display before she wrapped herself in a black and white patterned sarong.

Her blonde locks were swept into a messy bun as she chose to go makeup-free to let her natural beauty shine through.

The Inbetweeners star shielded her eyes from the sun’s glare behind a pair of black sunglasses.

She slipped on a pair of cream-colored strappy sandals and tucked her essentials into a woven handbag by the pool.

Emily enjoyed the short break with her mother Kate Robbins and sister Martha.

The group left to celebrate Kate’s birthday, as the Crossroads actress turned 64.

It comes as Emily was mentioned among several TV stars tipped by fans to replace Laura Whitmore as the host of Love Island.

After three series, the Irish TV star confirmed she was walking away from the hugely popular ITV2 show which she took over in 2020 as presenter from her late friend Caroline Flack.

And fans have thrown big names from British television into the mix, including AJ Odudu, Emily and this year’s winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu.

Fans of the hit show took to Twitter within seconds of the announcement to share who they hope will take over from her – with Bristol-born beauty Maya Jama also a runaway fan favorite.

Emily, who stars on Celebrity Juice alongside Laura, is a contender with a fan who declares she’s definitely in the running, as they pointed to her long history with ITV.

Ladbrokes has started betting on who will replace Laura with Maya, the early favorite with odds of 3/1, ahead of Emily at 4/1.

Former Love Island contestant Maura Higgins is also high on the list with a 5/1 chance of landing the high profile gig.

Other names include Rylan Clark at 1/8 and Mo Gilligan at 14/1, with Vicky Pattinson an outsider at 25/1.

In her statement, Laura said she only planned to fill Caroline in for one series, emotionally saying she hoped she made her late boyfriend “proud.”

