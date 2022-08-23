Emily Atack flaunts her gorgeous curves in a yellow gingham bikini on holiday

Fans have filed a request to take her on as the next Love Island host after Laura Whitmore gave up her presentation role this week.

And Emily Atack was busy sunbathing on vacation on Tuesday amid the hustle and bustle surrounding her next career move.

The actress, 32, showed off her gorgeous curves in a yellow gingham bikini as she topped up her tan in the exotic mysterious location.

Incredible: Emily Atack showed off her gorgeous curves in a yellow gingham bikini as she posed on vacation Tuesday

The blonde beauty shared a glimpse of her ample assets in the plunging bikini top that was paired with matching high-waisted bottoms.

She wore her light locks in beachy waves after her dip in the cooling sea and was perfectly accentuated with dark shades.

She shared a body positivity post she wrote in the caption, “Just wear the sodding bikini and have a blast!”

Stunning: The blonde beauty shared a glimpse of her ample assets in the plunging bikini top paired with matching high-waisted bottoms

Laura may not have announced she would be stepping down as Love Island host until Monday night, but fans are already speculating about who will take over.

After three series, the Irish TV star, 37, confirmed she was walking away from the hugely popular ITV2 show which she took over as presenter from her late friend Caroline Flack.

And fans have thrown big names from British television into the mix, including AJ Odudu, Emily and this year’s winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu.

Fans of the hit show took to Twitter within seconds of the announcement to share who they hope will take over from her – with Bristol-born beauty Maya Jama a runaway fan favorite.

Popular pick: The bikini snap comes as fans petitioned for Emily to take over as the next Love Island host after Laura Whitmore stepped down from her presenting role this week

“So Laura Whitmore is saying goodbye to #LoveIsland – can someone clear @MayaJama’s diary for the winter and summer,” one said.

Another wrote: ‘Maya Jama should host Love Island. She was in line for who would host it when Caroline Flack left before the first winter of #loveisland started.”

A third suggested: ‘Petition for @MayaJama to become the new host of the love island #loveisland.’

Another fan contender is Emily, who stars in Celebrity Juice alongside Laura, with one fan stating she will definitely be in the running, as they pointed to her long history with ITV.

Connections: One fan declared ‘she’s definitely going to be in the running’ as they pointed to her long history with ITV

Another runner for the coveted title was AJ Odudu when a fan tweeted, “Also add @AJOdudu as an option to thank #LoveIsland. I can already imagine her stepping into the villa, ready to unleash the DRAMA.’

An AJ fan pointed out that the presenter has experience hosting live reality TV shows when she hosted the Married At First Sight UK spin-off last year.

“I’d love it if AJ Odudu did it. She’s brilliant on MAFS after show.’ Another simply said the beauty would “kill the slow walk.”

Host: Laura, 37, joined Love Island in 2020 and hosted the hugely popular reality TV show for three series

Meanwhile, this year’s winner, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, was also a firm favorite, commented one social media user: “I’d love to see Ekin-Su or Maya Jama host Love Island. #LoveIsland.’

Another echoed, ‘Is Ekinsu coming? Laura is leaving #LoveIsland.’

Ladbrokes has started betting on who will replace Laura with Maya, the early favorite with odds of 3/1, ahead of Emily at 4/1.

Departure: But on Monday, the star took to her Instagram to confirm she would be leaving the show, saying she found flying back and forth from the villa “very difficult”

Former Love Island contestant Maura Higgins is also high on the list with a 5/1 chance of landing the high profile gig.

Other names include Rylan Clark at 1/8 and Mo Gilligan at 14/1, with Vicky Pattinson an outsider at 25/1.

In her statement, Laura said she only planned to fill Caroline in for one series, emotionally saying she hoped she would make her late boyfriend “proud.”

The TV presenter’s performance on the dating show ITV2 received mixed reviews this season; some viewers praised her handling of sensitive topics, while others criticized her for “encouraging slut shaming” in a segment that led to 427 Ofcom complaints.

On Instagram, Laura said: ‘Some news! I will not be hosting the next Love Island series.

“There are certain elements of the show that I have found very difficult that cannot be changed because of the format, including flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

“I wish it was still possible, but know you’re in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in Caroline for a series and it turned out to be 3 series.

“I hope I made you proud, Caroline.”

Speaking of Laura’s departure, an ITV spokesperson said: ‘Laura has been a fantastic host over the last three series of the show.

“We are so grateful for all she has brought to the programme, but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects.”

ITV has not announced who will replace Laura as host of the show for Love Island’s upcoming winter series in early 2023.