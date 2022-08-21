Emily Atack enjoys plenty of tequila as she celebrates mum Kate Robbins birthday

<!–

Emily Atack took to her Instagram stories on Sunday as she celebrated mom Kate Robbins’ 64th birthday in an unnamed exotic location.

The actress, 32, was joined by younger sister Martha, 30, as they soaked up the sun and enjoyed dinner at a beach bar.

In the photos, the Celebrity Juice star can be seen giggling as the trio celebrated the milestone with a splash of rose wine and shots of tequila.

Later, Emily shared a glimpse of the birthday girl wearing a tiara for the occasion.

Emily had complained earlier in the day that her mother had “disapproved of her in pictures for pouting before writing, ‘Oh, someone changed their tune on the pout… happy birthday Marmite’.” A nickname she affectionately calls Dinnerladies actress Kate.

The blond beauty continued to document the family day out as she showed off a huge paella and a bottle of wine that had been set out for them.

The girls made the most of the fantastic weather as they enjoyed their lunch while taking in the beautiful view of the beach beyond.

On Friday, the stunner took to her social media again when she shared a gorgeous selfie from her hotel room.

She showed off her brand new tan as she stunned in a white dress and wore her blond locks in a soft curl.

The trip comes after Emily introduced her new boyfriend Liam McGough to her mother earlier this month.

The actress and former Big Brother roommate, 37, then went while they socialized over a sunny alfresco lunch.

The Inbetweeners star’s social media milestone cemented her relationship with the former Big Brother housemate, with the beloved couple posing for a selfie over a boozy brunch.

The I’m A Celeb star is said to be ‘very excited’ to move on with Liam, with the source adding: ‘Emily has been career oriented lately, shrugs off men and dating, etc.

“But if you ask her, she feels very strongly that she should be able to throw herself into having fun and enjoying life, just like any famous man should.

“She has no need to apologize for being in the picture with some of the guys, but this time it’s going well and she’s happy to leave things as they are for a while and see if it progresses.” ‘

MailOnline has reached out to Liam for comment. A representative of Emily declined to comment when MailOnline contacted them

Liam was a housemate on Big Brother’s 2007 series, where he finished in third place, losing to winner Brian Belo.

Emily has been linked with a number of men in recent months, including comedian and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Seann Walsh, and footballer Jack Grealish, 26.

The TV star and Manchester City footballer Jack is said to have enjoyed a six-week secret fling while he was still dating girlfriend Sasha Attwood – something the pair have vehemently denied.